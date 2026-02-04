Peller’s mother has granted an interview in which she spoke about his upbringing and the prophecy given at his birth

In the recording, she noted that they were warned about certain things, which they followed

She also shared how Peller behaved while growing up and spoke about his relationship with his father

The mother of Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has granted an interview in which she spoke about his upbringing and what they were told about him at birth.

According to her, they were warned not to hold a naming ceremony for him, which was why none was done when he was born. She added that they were also told no one should touch his head.

Peller’s mother further noted that whenever they planned to celebrate his birthday, things would not work out and the event would usually be cancelled.

Speaking about his childhood, she said that when she sent him to fetch water, he would not place the bucket on his head but would instead carry it in his hands.

She added that while growing up, Peller often told her he was a great boy and that he would one day buy houses and cars. Even when she tried to discipline him, he would joke until she dropped the cane and started laughing.

Peller’s mother speaks about his father

Sharing more, she revealed that Peller’s father once had him arrested after he collected money and refused to go to work.

She also noted that Peller learned carpentry and fashion design, making designs on clothes.

The elderly woman further disclosed that she was once approached by a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

According to her, after receiving a call and going to meet the man, she was told she would have to sleep in his room, prompting her to leave immediately.

Peller’s accident and Jarvis

In the same interview, Peller’s mother spoke about her reaction after hearing about his accident. She said that when she saw the wreckage of the car, she flung her wig off her head and ran into the house.

She added that Jarvis later called her and also visited her to speak about her relationship with Peller.

Reactions to Peller's mother's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to what Peller's mother as seen below:

@potential_bayoofficial reacted:

"Una no suppose reveal this secret nah. o ga ooo."

@_g909s shared:

"Make them ban tiktok,kick, nd twitch for next 5yrs let’s see if na real Ogo, person wey no get any talent zero creativity you dey give us lamba mk social media off today, peller go broke pass church rat."

@faitty_001 wrote:

"Must you speak this in the public space, parents must always learned how to keep secrets about there children."

@ officialoyedokun_abosede c ommented:

"Hummmm this must be a secret not for public."

