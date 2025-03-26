Deacon Famous has spoken up about the reason for unfollowing his friend and actress Ekene Umenwa on Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deacon Famous and Ekene Umenwa stirred controversies online after they unfollowed each other

Deacon Famous, in response to a curious fan, hinted there was more to their decision to unfollow each other on IG

Popular skit maker, Deacon Famous, whose real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, has broken his silence about the end of his friendship with Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa.

Recall that Umenwa and Deacon Famous made headlines after reports that they unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

Deacon Famous responds to a curious fan. Credit: deaconfamous/ekeneumenwa

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, their decision stemmed from Umenwa’s birthday post to Deacon Famous’ ex-girlfriend, Ada Uli.

It was alleged that Deacon Famous's wife was displeased that Umenwa was still in contact with her husband’s ex.

Deacon Famous speaks on unfollowing Ekene Umenwa

The skit maker shot down the claims that he took action against Umenwa because of his wife.

He made this known while responding to a fan, who questioned him on whether he unfollowed Umenwa because of his wife.

Deacon Famous responded by suggesting that there was more to his actions against his now former bestie.

“I unfollowed but for a different reason. Not what they told you. If I ever open my mouth to speak, rain go fall for some roofs so make I just chill for now. But I hope your favs will tell you the real truth”.

See viral screenshot of Deacon Famous' response to a curious fan below:

Screenshot of Deacon Famous' response to a fan. Credit: deacon_famous

Source: Instagram

What netizens are saying about Deacon Famous' response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the skit maker's response as fans continue to pick sides.

Read the comments below:

purity00003 said:

"Mr cho cho cho. Tueh."

manarisia_1 reacted:

"Omoh this guys mouth Dey leak normally."

pinna.norah said:

"Is he an actual deacon?"

queenette.o reacted:

"His wedding didn’t get the attention he wanted now he wants to do it his way."

cisca_a said:

"Omo you talk too much as a man…. Sha open the mouth and keep talking o , dont stop … Mr Cho Cho Cho."

onyi99 commented:

"You don open mouth already by replying."

olekanmachimchim reacted:

"Deacon famous or shamous is a woman thank God Ada Uli no marry this woman called deacon shamous."

olekanmachimchim said:

"Men wey get money dey no dey do Cho Cho Cho if you look around you go see evidence @deacon_famous Na woman you be @mawusifaith come and carry your wife deacon shamous enter house.... Who let the dog out who who who who who. Learn to ignore somethings the internet will eventually move on."

Deacon Famous addresses rumours of leaving ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Deacon Famous reacted to rumours about his new marriage.

The skit maker claimed that he had known his wife Faith long before Moses Bliss’ wedding.

According to him, Faith was the person who picked him up from the airport when he visited Ghana for the gospel musician’s wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng