Faithia Balogun Faces Heavy Criticism Over 55th Birthday Outfit, Fans Blast Her Stylist, Friends
- Fans have expressed disappointment in Faithia Williams over one of her looks at her recent birthday celebration
- The actress recently clocked a new age and shared the special moment with her fans
- However, many gave her, her friends, and her stylist a piece of their minds after seeing one of the outfits worn for the party
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has come under intense scrutiny after a video from her birthday celebration surfaced online.
The actress, who shares the same birthday date with her ex-husband, marked her 55th birthday in grand style.
However, a video from the event that is making the rounds online has sparked mixed reactions.
In the clip, Faithia was seen wearing a white jacket and corset paired with trousers.
She also had a brown girdle underneath the corset, which many fans felt did not complement the outfit.
When the actress turned her back, her jacket appeared to fold awkwardly as she walked, further drawing attention to the look.
Though the jacket had beautiful embellishment on the neck and round the collar, fans were still not impressed as they called it tacky.
Fans react to Faithia Williams’ video
Reacting to the video, many fans of the mother of two expressed dissatisfaction with her outfit. Some questioned whether she had seen the attire before wearing it, describing the look as tacky.
Others took aim at her stylist, with a few jokingly stating that the stylist would “not make heaven,” while some suggested the designer should be held accountable. A section of commenters also criticised actresses in the Yoruba movie industry for allegedly patronising cheap designers.
Several fans blamed Faithia Williams' friends, saying her circle should have been honest with her. They advised the actress to avoid such outfits in the future, adding that the revealing nature of the attire did not suit her age.
Here is the Instagram video of Faithia Williams below:
How fans reacted to Faithia Balogun's video
Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:
@gadiel_jewels said:
"She should not have allowed that stylist to go free... That corset was not: done well at all .. what's underneath the corset though?"
@feasayour247 stated:
"This is how you know if you have good friends. I blame this on her close circle."
@busari.habeeb commented:
"But why is everyone for the stylist?, shey fatia too is not aware of her outfit nii ?"
@alice__ede reacted:
"Who styled her? The person is a secret hater walai."
@ wehmymoh shared:
"Na which style be this nah? E no go better for the stylist."
@tos8032 said:
"Naaa . Shes too beautiful for this styling."
Iyabo Ojo attends Fathia Williams' dad burial
Legit.ng had reported that a video of Iyabo Ojo spraying thousands of naira notes during the burial ceremony of Fathia Balogun's dad stirred attention online.
Ojo met her archrival, Lizzy Anjorin at the event and they both has brief exchange. Ojo later copied her Anjorin to spray money.
Netizens reacted to the clip, noting that Iyabo Ojo's actions were fuelled by Liz Anjorin's show of wealth at the ceremony earlier before her arrival.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng