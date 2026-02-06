Keke Palmer has opened up about the kind of marriage she wants after ending her relationship with her lover and baby daddy, Darius Jackson

The actress and her former partner had made allegations against each other before going their separate ways

Fans have since shared reasons she might prefer such a marriage, considering what she went through in her past relationship

Keke Palmer has opened up about her marriage preferences during a recent interview.

The American actress and singer, whose real name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, parted ways with her lover and baby daddy, Darius Jackson, in 2023 after they both made public allegations against each other. The former couple now co-parent their son.

While appearing on the Today Show with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, Palmer shed light on the kind of marriage she now wants.

According to her, she prefers not to live in the same house with her partner even after marriage. She explained that while she is an open person, she values her personal space and alone time and is not willing to trade that for anything.

Keke Palmer shares more on marriage preference

During the interview, the actress added that she and her husband could live on the same property, but in separate buildings.

She explained that her husband could stay in the guest house while she lives in the main house, as long as they are not under the same roof.

Describing how enjoyable the arrangement would be, Keke Palmer said she could simply announce that she was going to her husband’s house, laughing as she spoke about the idea.

In her words:

"You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there. You can be in the guest house, we can be on the same land, but I’m over there, and he’s over there. Imagine how fun it would be to say, ‘I’m going over to my man’s house.’ Over there, hi, husband," the actress stated.

Here is the YouTube interview of Keke Palmer below:

How fans react to Keke Palmer's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the actress about her marriage preference. Here are comments below:

@swedmerson90 commented:

"Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband live separately and they have been happily married for many years and she said that's their business cause they're grown."

@jgj5369 reacted:

"The older I get the more I understand Keke’s POV about not living with others."

@nicolenunya984 said:

"I agree with Keke! I used to think that was weird, but life has shown me I need my space."

@HoneyLove-ph2tv shared:

"After Keke's last relationship with her baby daddy, she is probably still traumatized from shacking up with him."

@SharWalters wrote:

"Her son’s dad really traumatized her."

Keke Palmer's baby daddy calls actress out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Darius Jackson got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over his comments about his girlfriend, Keke Palmer's outfit.

The Hollywood actress attended Usher's Las Vegas Residency dressed in a sheer outfit with a black bodysuit. Reacting to a video of the singer serenading an excited Keke, Darius expressed displeasure over her daring look.

