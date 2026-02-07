Emotional videos from Lizzy Gold’s father’s burial in Warri, Delta state, have emerged on social media

One highlight was the moment the Nollywood actress broke down in tears after seeing her father’s corpse

Colleagues in the industry, like Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko, showed up at the event to support her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold, on Saturday, February 7, laid her father to rest in Warri, Delta state.

Recall that Lizzy lost her father late last year, which saw her express deep pain. She described him as her gist partner and lamented that she would no longer see him again.

Nollywood stars storm actress Lizzy Gold's father's burial ceremony in Delta state. Credit: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

The event was attended by many of the actress’s colleagues in the movie industry, including Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko.

One of the highlights from the burial ceremony was the moment Lizzy broke down in tears after she saw her late father’s remains in a coffin. She was seen been consoled by family members.

In a caption of the video she shared on her Instagram page, the actress said:

"It broke me when I saw the corpse of my father... my sweet and caring father... he couldn’t move his body or talk to me... bye daddy... RIP."

Another clip captured her giving a farewell speech at the event.

Celebrities, fans console Lizzy Gold as she shares clip from her father's burial. Credit: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the moment Lizzy Gold broke down in tears at her father’s burial is below:

Comments as Lizzy Gold buries her father

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and well-wishers as many consoled the Nollywood actress. Read them below:

Diamond Black said:

"Take heart my dear,let our Lord Jesus Christ console you in this difficult time."

Jessa Jesus commented:

"I felt this in 2025 last year June 30 for my mother own too may her Soul keep resting for ur own may ur father soul fine rest."

povertyphobia5 said:

"I have never experience father's love cos I lost my dad when I was 3 weeks old, but when I see someone in such situation , I feel the pain from my heart. Take heart @lizzygoldofficial."

naomi_muh said:

"I know this pain. I've been through it, and I can tell you that losing a parent is not easy. Take care. My dear, much love and strength to you, Lou.lou, and your family my kisses and hugs to you darling."

julietjerome621 commented:

"May the soul of all the faithful department rest in peace amen my condolences it's hurts Alot my father was too young then but we can't question our make."

adadioranma1_1 commented:

"I pray on my father’s burial make I no enter g r a v e with him. Finding it so hard to heal."

What Lizzy Gold said about her fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng also reported that Lizzy Gold penned a heartfelt note to her colleague and friend, Destiny Etiko, on her birthday, reflecting on their past differences and celebrating their renewed bond.

She disclosed that they fell out two years ago due to gossip and hearsay within the Nollywood industry.

The actress revealed that the separation left her feeling lonely, as she does not easily form friendships the way Destiny does.

Source: Legit.ng