Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lizzy Gold Gets Emotional As She Buries Her Father in Delta, Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko Present
Nollywood

Lizzy Gold Gets Emotional As She Buries Her Father in Delta, Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko Present

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Emotional videos from Lizzy Gold’s father’s burial in Warri, Delta state, have emerged on social media
  • One highlight was the moment the Nollywood actress broke down in tears after seeing her father’s corpse
  • Colleagues in the industry, like Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko, showed up at the event to support her

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold, on Saturday, February 7, laid her father to rest in Warri, Delta state.

Recall that Lizzy lost her father late last year, which saw her express deep pain. She described him as her gist partner and lamented that she would no longer see him again.

Actress Lizzy Gold buries her father in Warri, Delta state.
Nollywood stars storm actress Lizzy Gold's father's burial ceremony in Delta state. Credit: lizzygoldofficial
Source: Instagram

The event was attended by many of the actress’s colleagues in the movie industry, including Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko.

One of the highlights from the burial ceremony was the moment Lizzy broke down in tears after she saw her late father’s remains in a coffin. She was seen been consoled by family members.

Read also

Lady faces deportation from UK after her ex-husband removed her as dependent on his visa

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In a caption of the video she shared on her Instagram page, the actress said:

"It broke me when I saw the corpse of my father... my sweet and caring father... he couldn’t move his body or talk to me... bye daddy... RIP."

Another clip captured her giving a farewell speech at the event.

Lizzy Gold breaks down in tears during father's burial in Delta state.
Celebrities, fans console Lizzy Gold as she shares clip from her father's burial. Credit: lizzygoldofficial
Source: Instagram

A video capturing the moment Lizzy Gold broke down in tears at her father’s burial is below:

Comments as Lizzy Gold buries her father

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and well-wishers as many consoled the Nollywood actress. Read them below:

Diamond Black said:

"Take heart my dear,let our Lord Jesus Christ console you in this difficult time."

Jessa Jesus commented:

"I felt this in 2025 last year June 30 for my mother own too may her Soul keep resting for ur own may ur father soul fine rest."

Read also

Man who knew Nanyah emotionally mourns her, promises to ‘find answers’ after she died from snakebite

povertyphobia5 said:

"I have never experience father's love cos I lost my dad when I was 3 weeks old, but when I see someone in such situation , I feel the pain from my heart. Take heart @lizzygoldofficial."

naomi_muh said:

"I know this pain. I've been through it, and I can tell you that losing a parent is not easy. Take care. My dear, much love and strength to you, Lou.lou, and your family my kisses and hugs to you darling."

julietjerome621 commented:

"May the soul of all the faithful department rest in peace amen my condolences it's hurts Alot my father was too young then but we can't question our make."

adadioranma1_1 commented:

"I pray on my father’s burial make I no enter g r a v e with him. Finding it so hard to heal."

What Lizzy Gold said about her fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng also reported that Lizzy Gold penned a heartfelt note to her colleague and friend, Destiny Etiko, on her birthday, reflecting on their past differences and celebrating their renewed bond.

Read also

Friend of Ifunanya Nwangene visits late singer’s mum, notices something at entrance

She disclosed that they fell out two years ago due to gossip and hearsay within the Nollywood industry.

The actress revealed that the separation left her feeling lonely, as she does not easily form friendships the way Destiny does.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Yul EdochieDelta StateNollywoodActressesDestiny Etiko
Hot:
Mary bruces Anime femboy characters Nigerian army ranks Hannah barron Richest politicians