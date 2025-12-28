Lizzy Gold has shared the sad news of losing a dear family member, expressing deep devastation over the loss

In her post, she described it as the greatest fear she had nursed for a long time while mourning his demise

Her announcement came just hours after the death of Allwell Ademola was also announced by colleagues online

The movie industry has been thrown into mourning once again after former Miss Delta turned Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje shared the sad news of losing an important person in her life.

In her post, the mother of two appeared heartbroken as she announced the loss.

Fans react as Lizzy Gold loses father hours before Allwell Ademola’s death. Photo credit@allwellademola/@lizzygold

Source: Instagram

She described the death as her greatest fear, revealing that the deceased had promised to spend the New Year with other members of the family.

Lizzy Gold shares identity of family member who died

Further details were shared by the actress, who disclosed that it was her father who passed on.

She expressed deep pain, describing him as her gist partner, and lamented that she would no longer see him again.

Questions were raised by her about how the pain of losing her father would be survived.

Fans console Lizzy Gold over loss of father

Fans comfort Lizzy Gold after losing father. Photo credit@lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Fans and colleagues reacted with sadness and sympathy, offering words of comfort despite her visible grief.

One colleague noted that everything possible had been done to care for her father before his death.

It was also stated that he had been ill for a while and that the actress had committed significant resources toward his treatment.

Lizzy Gold's sad announcement trended just hours after the death of Allwell Ademola was also announced online, although her father reportedly passed away earlier.

Here is the Instagram post of Lizzy Gold below:

How fans reacted to Lizzy Gold's post about father

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress as she mourns the death of her father, whom she called her gist partner. Here are comments below:

@empresssammy92 commented:

"So sorry Queen of YT we will be praying for you and your family."

@ inempeter reacted:

"Omg, sending you love, light, strength and healing. May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this huge loss."

@lincedochie wrote:

"Oh noooooooo. So sorry Lizzy, please accept my condolences and may GOD comfort you and your family in this difficult time."

@ruby_ojiakor shared:

"So sorry darling."

@ogeokoye commented:

"Ooh no!!!I’m deeply sorry for your loss dear…take heart and may God see you through this trying time."

@officialonyinyeokafor stated:

"Oh no. So sorry girl... May his soul rest in peace..Amen, pls be consoled."

Nosa Rex lose father

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, was thrown into mourning after losing his father to the cold hands of death.

The movie star shared the heartbreaking news on his social media page, as well as details surrounding his father’s demise.

He said that his father's death was the worst moment of his life, as he explained that his dad was sick before passing on.

Source: Legit.ng