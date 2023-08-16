Veteran Nollywood star Ronke Oshodi Oke has taken a U-turn concerning her reason for losing weight drastically

In an interview with media personality Chude, the actress refuted claims that she was sick and going through health challenges

According to Ronke, her doctor in the UK told her to lose weight, and she didn't adhere until she started to see signs

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has sparked reactions with a video where she credited her drastic weight loss to a weight loss brand.

The Yoruba star, in her interview with media personality Chude, kicked against rumours that she was sick and displayed briefly to show how strong she was,

According to her, she went to the UK, and her doctor advised her to reduce her weight from 110kg to about 75kg.

Ronke Oshodi Oke reveals why she lot weight Photo credit: @ronkeoshodioke

Source: Instagram

The actress paid him no mind until she started to nurse small illnesses and high blood pressure.

A former ambassador of a weight loss brand, Speedy weight loss, Ronke Oshodi decided to start using their product and became too thin at 82kg.

In her words,

"I was around 82 from 110 so I now switched off to ‘Fat Surrender’. So that is what I take now. Now I’m between 86 and 87."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ronke Ohodi Oke's video

bukola.fab:

"One of the best approaches to losing weight is to eat as natural as possible, exercise daily, sleep and keeping your mind free of stress and anxiety. This approach will help you lose weight in a sustainable way and keep it off permanently!"

olanrewajumorenikejiishajobi:

"I thought she mentioned in a video that lost weight because she was seriously ill."

jeniluuv:

"This woman be lying because of influencing, she said she was sick and people were praying for her, blc she is promoting business, if you want to reduce fat , watch what you eat and exercise."

Was Ronke Oshodi Oke sick?

Popular Yoruba actress Ronke Oshodi Oke hinted in a video she made to address trolls that she battled an undisclosed ailment.

In the video on her page, the movie star addressed claims that she has been losing weight with Speedy weight loss, a popular brand quite a number of celebrities endorse.

The actress added that what has sucked weight from her body is between her and God, and if she prays that her trolls be afflicted with such, they won't come out still looking good like her.

Source: Legit.ng