Nancy Isime's new look has generated massive reactions on social media after she shared a video of her workout session

In the clip, she was on the treadmill working out and she said that her sprinting game has been getting tighter and she was loving it

In the caption of her post, she noted that it had been six years that she had been working out but fans noticed that her backside had deflated

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has unveiled her new look, and her fans are asking her questions about it.

The show host posted videos of her workout session and stated that her sprinting game was on the higher side. She also noted that she can do 20MPH on a treadmill and make it look so easy.

In reaction, her fans took to the comment section to ask her what happened to her BBL because of how she was looking in the recording.

Nancy Isime looks slim

In the clip she shared, the TV host had lost a lot of weight and her backside was looking flat compared to what it used to be.

The fashionista mentioned that it has been six years she made fitness her lifestyle.

Nancy Isime says she can't change

In the caption of her post, the actress who built a house for her parent noted that since she made her decision to change her lifestyle, she was not ready to trade it for anything else.

She promised herself that it was a forever journey for her.

See her video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by the actress about her workout. Here are some of the comments below:

@babytreasure23:

"She lost weight I love her new body abeg."

@____tastebuds:

"It’s possible she just lost a lot of weight. Besides, slim girls look the best anyway."

@mnex_interiors:

"She looks amazing either way."

@stesia_official:

"Can’t y’all see she lost weight."

@ajskingloworganics:

"She didn't remove anything she has lost so much weight that's the reason."

@itis_cassie:

"Tolani right now. E reach to dance."

@fernibyferni:

"Na too much workout burst am."

@natashagoodness:

"She obviously lost weight. When will Nigerian learn to mind their business."

@porsh_beauty_bar_:

"Can’t wait to get my body done."

@mz_ene_lintu:

"To be honest, she appears incredibly beautiful and slender. I adore her new physique, and she also seems more youthful."

