Nigerian Nollywood rising star Nancy Isime got the attention of netizens with her post on social media

The sultry media host shared glossy photographs from her visit to the northern part of the country recently

Isime’s fashion versatility led to a series of conflicting reactions, as some asked if she was now a Muslim

Popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime sparked reactions around religion and fashion as she shared new, lovely pictures from her visit to Kano.

The movie star adorned herself as a Muslim in sparkling green attire designed by the famous Medlin Boss.

Nancy Isime sparks reactions with hijab outfit Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime looked stunning in her shimmery green suit, a matching hijab, and clutching a lovely handbag as she posed for the camera from various angles.

She stated in her post that she finally visited Kano on a specific assignment and expressed appreciation.

"Today, I finally got to visit my dearest @vivaplusdetergent / @aspiranig factory in Kano, and I was beyond impressed! #ProudVivaDiva. Content of my visit coming right up! . In the meantime, how do you like my @medlincouturecollection ensemble for my official visit?

Fans and celebrities react to Nancy’s new pictures

Isime’s charming photographs uploaded online prompted friends, colleagues, and netizens to react dividedly.

officialjet11:

"Have u now turn Muslim, Muslim person will never dress as Christian even when she come to ur home, try be urself and stop selling ur pride."

ramsey_ng:

"This is why the north deserved to have their own president, at least people will adhere to their rules and ethics by dressing appropriately and obeying their rules and regulations in respect of their culture and religion instead of using their own affairs to affect the rest of the world due to their own beliefs."

delaniaai:

"Wow It will be very nice If u become a Muslim❤️ @nancyisimeofficial u are looking so beautiful in that hijab."

nursem.o:

"Beautiful MashaAllah ."

jemimaosunde:

"The empress of Kano for real for real ❤️❤️❤️ they LOVE YOU!!!! So much! We allll love youuuuuu."

kingevers_joy:

"Please I don't mean to I sell vitamins and Suppliments oo you look beautiful btw Nancy it's not new, you always look breathe taking."

Nancy Isime builds tastefully furnished 6-bedroom house for her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nancy Isime joyfully shared photos and videos when she announced that she moved her parents and the rest of her family to a new house.

Sharing photos and videos from the housewarming ceremony, Nancy revealed she had been working on the project for years.

The actress added that gifting the house to her parents is her way of thanking her dad for letting her chase her dreams at 17 and trusting her enough not to bring shame to the family.

Source: Legit.ng