Rita Daniels, Regina’s mother, has reacted to her daughter’s substance test result with a post shared online

In the message, she expressed her feelings about the outcome and revealed a vow she made with Regina afterward

However, fans questioned her reaction and shared their observations about the mother and daughter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, have reacted to the substance test result her daughter shared online a few days ago.

Regina Daniels, the daughter of the veteran actress, had undergone a test and flaunted the result online as she cleared her name.

Fans drag Regina Daniels' mother over reaction to her substance test result.

The actress was dragged over the move as many questioned her for not doing the test immediately the allegation was made.

Reacting in some posts on her Instagram page, Rita Daniels stated that her daughter made her happy, as she called her the pride of her life.

The actress added that she will always be there to cheer her up and called her a good girl.

Rita Daniels prays for her daughter over test result

Showering prayers on her daughter, Rita stated that her light will never go dim and her glory and grace will never be covered.

Not done, the woman who recently contested the AGN election added that God will fight her battle and avenge her of all her enemies speedily.

Regina Daniels continues to trends over test result.

Fans react to Rita Daniels' post

Reacting, fans of the actress were divided over her post, they asked her questions and stated that she was her daughter's number one problem.

They added that Regina confessed that she takes a particular substance and noted that her mother should do something about her daughter's addiction. They added that she should advise her daughter because of what she said.

A few people asked what Rita was happy, if truly she was sure that her daughter does not take substance.

Recall that fans dragged Rita Daniels and heaped the blame on her over her daughter's marital issue.

Here is the Instagram video of Rita Daniels below:

Reactions trail Rita Daniels' post

Fans reacted to the post made by the actress' mother. Here are comments below:

@olajumoke278 reacted:

"Mothers prayer, are light to their paths, may the prayers overtake you and overflow upon you Amen."

@betty_ug stated:

"We all are happy for you beautiful."

@syndicator_111 shared:

"If you knew the allegation was false, why did the negative result make you so happy?"

@dellisananzore shared:

"In your next life, you will learn sense.I am not supporting you at all"

@brightangel_hairempire stated:

"We are behind her. Let epa write epistle we no dey hear nah those ones.

Oyemykke reacts to Regina Daniels' test result

Legit.ng had reported that Oyemykke had reacted to the video of the substance test Regina Daniels took abroad after being accused of drug addiction .

Her estranged husband had alleged that the actress was taking substances and advised her to seek rehabilitation.

Following her response, many fans rallied around Oyemykke, sharing their opinions and supporting her amid the ongoing marital saga.

