A lady has shared the reason Regina Daniels acted the way she did during her viral marriage drama

The actress had cried out twice online about her marriage and recently updated fans about her custody battle with her ex-husband

Fans agreed with the social media user’s perspective and also shared their views on the kinds of friends one should have

A social media user has shared her thoughts on the importance of having good people around as friends.

She used Regina Daniels and Doris Ogala’s marriage and relationship sagas to illustrate her point.

Fans react as lady states reason Regina Daniels misbehaved during marriage saga, tagged Doris Ogala. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

According to her, the reason Regina Daniels allegedly misbehaved during her marriage saga with her estranged husband was because of the people she had around her.

The lady mentioned that Doris Ogala was one of the people close to Regina at that time, and that Ogala also brought her own drama online regarding her alleged failed relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Lady advises social media users

Offering advice to people online, the lady urged them to be careful about the kind of friends they keep.

Doris Ogala continues to trend over her social media drams. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

She emphasised that young girls, in particular, should surround themselves with wise and sensible people. She advised against associating with individuals who lack sense, stating that Regina Daniels was surrounded by people who didn’t have sense.

Regina Daniels has publicly cried out twice over her marriage. She recently updated her fans about her ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Doris Ogala has also been vocal about her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, and their tumultuous relationship.

The two actresses are close, with Ogala playing a prominent role in trying to get Regina Daniels’ brother released when he was detained.

See the X post of the lady here:

What fans said about lady's utterance

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@NkechiUdeh3 reacted:

"What is mumu is someone's personal life, only she knows what she saw in the marriage that made her left. Leave the poor girl to live her life."

@chrisbentechi commented:

"Very true, the worst thing that can happen to you as a human is to be an !diot and surround yourself with praise singers who are also !diots.. You see those people that alwys tell you the most uncomfortable truth, never let them go! They help you with checks are balances, truth."

@WomenRightsOrg wrote:

"Doris was among the people at the forefront, urging Regina to leave Prince_NedNwoko. Meanwhile she want to marry Pastor Chris as his 2nd wife. How old is Pastor Chris? I was once a member of his church, his three children have graduated from University, remain his last."

Izzy Ogbeide blast Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng