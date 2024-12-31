Femi Adebayo marked his birthday on Tuesday, December 31st and congratulatory messages poured in for him

In a video sighted online, a colleague surprised him with a worship session to mark his special day

The movie star couldn't hold back his emotions and he had to be comforted by his fans in the comment section of the post

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, let go of his emotions after he was surprised by one of his colleagues, Lola Awe, on his birthday.

The talented moviemaker marked his birthday on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 and Awe, showered encomium on him.

Fans prays for Femi Adebayo on birthday. Photo credit@femadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

She organised a praise and worship session in his house, and Adebayo was seen crying during the event.

He sat on a chair and used his hands to cover his face while tears were flowing down his face.

Lola Awe praises boss

In another post dedicated to the actor, who was celebrated by his father, Awe praised Adebayo.

She first wished him a happy birthday before raining prayers on him.

See the video here:

How netizens reacted to Adeboyo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Femi Adebayo on his birthday. Here are some of the comment below:

@lashfabrics:

"Happy birthday ogundiji."

@bolabanky23:

"Happiest birthday @femiadebayosalami. Na man u be ooooo."

@omotola70:

"Alhamdulillah for everything."

@extrovert2710:

"Age gracefully to an awesome legendary ."

@akinola.e.bolanle:

"Happy birthday bro thank God for Ur life , Aseyi samodun."

@olasunmiboadeniyi:

"Happy birthday to son of great legend and legend himself. Mhr Llnp."

@bimfabricstore:

"Happy birthday pappy..many happy returns."

@olawunieniolajanet:

"Why are looking like Jelili naa. That Jelili look. Happy birthday sir."

@rmdblingsandmore:

"Alhamdulillah Robil Alameen for life, happy birthday llnp."

Cast surprise Chinedu Ikedieze on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had been celebrated in a special way on his birthday by the cast and crew of the movie he was acting in.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room, and he couldn't believe his eye at first.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he lodged in for honouring him in a special way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng