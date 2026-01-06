A young lady shared a post on the X app disclosing her experience with her maid, who had been away from work for a while

According to the lady, she asked her maid to return to duty, and the maid replied with a statement that left her amused

The post garnered massive reactions on X, as social media users flooded the comments section to react to it

A lady's recent social media post sparked amusement and reactions among users of the X app.

The post detailed her hilarious conversation with her maid who had been absent from work for some time.

Lady shares conversation with maid

The lady, identified as @planned_muzukulu on X, recounted how she had contacted her domestic worker and instructed her to return to her duties.

However, the maid's response was unexpected as she informed her employer that she had gotten married and was now in the process of searching for her own household help.

This left the lady amused, and she decided to share the funny experience for her followers online.

In her words:

"I called my maid to come back and replied me that she got married also looking for a maid too."

Reactions as lady shares conversation with maid

Her post quickly gained attention, sparking lots of comments from social media users who were amused by the maid's candid response.

Many took to the comments section to express their reactions, ranging from laughter to surprise at the maid's straightforwardness.

Baba Kandolo said:

"You were probably a shity employer hence she didn't let you know that she's getting married. The proof is in you calling her the way you're doing on your social media thinking it's clout."

Ms T said:

"Maid?’ A Black person calling another Black person a ‘maid’ in 2026 wow."

Davido Fug said:

"For thing about maids they don't marry before they reach village oba why? And they don't tell you until you call them to know when are coming back. Anyway in a nutshell that maid is wondering if you can be a maid."

Musa said:

"To women looking for marriage, they don't all come in fancy cars, splashing gifts. Uqashe nabanye, sinciphisa isibala sabasingle."

Nik said:

"Plot twist of the year. She didn’t quit, she leveled up and now needs her own maid. Manifestation works."

Blaq saint said:

"The word helper sounds more human than maid. Maybe it's us in South Africa that uses it. We always say my helper from Zim or my helper from Lesotho. That name Maid sounds very uncomfortable to use it to someone that helps in the house."

Ivan Alvaro said:

"Ours got married on 27th Dec wen she hd to come back, told her family she's starting new life with her man, they divorced on 3rd after telling them marriage isn't easy, yesterday 5th she came back."

Encore Ray reacted:

"Mine is getting to my neighbour this Saturday Jan 10, 2026 at 12PM. Reception at 2PM and am not even invited yet my neighbour was at my place on Monday."

