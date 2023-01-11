Allwell Ademola couldn't hold it in anymore and in a video, the filmmaker went on a short rant about how she is being treated

The actress revealed that she can't go to the mall or walk around her street without people mistaking her for Tiwa Savage

Ademola also added that even though she and Simi look alike, people should understand that they are different people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola has threatened to sue anyone who continues to call her what she is not.

In a video on her page, the movie star revealed that she finds it hard to walk on her street, visit malls or supermarkets because everyone keeps calling her Tiwa Savage.

Nigerians react to video of Allwell Ademola Photo credit: @allwellademola

Source: Instagram

Ademola continued by saying that some people even call her Simi even though she is aware that they look alike to some extent.

The actress finished off her rant with a threat to start suing people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This NONSENSE has to stop... Mcheew "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ademola's video

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"But you look like The Rihanna to me ooo abi it’s my eyes."

bimboademoye:

". Oh no. I'm so sorry Beyonce. "

biolabayo1:

"They didn’t call you Nikki Minaj?"

itshelenpaul:

"People really need glasses o…Why would they call you who you’re not? You look too beautiful, just like Omotola Jalade. "

libratvee:

"Tiwa Salvation ni ALLWELL is not well"

abosedeayinlaadeola:

" yes! We know that you are allwell and very unique ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

adesewa_s:

"She’s definitely “Not Well”"

christie_michaels:

"Eyes dey pain dem ni . Na Beyoncé you be nau"

Viral video of Tiwa Savage at a local market in Ghana stuns many

A video of Nigerian music queen Tiwa Savage shopping at a local market in Ghana went viral on the country’s social media space.

The mother of one, who was among the singers who thrilled the audience with stunning performances at the Afrochella concert, went on to visit Nima market in Ghana.

Tiwa, who is famous for her high-class fashion sense was spotted in a simple outfit as she rocked a plain top and jeans for her shopping at the local market.

Source: Legit.ng