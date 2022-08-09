Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has taken to social media in celebration of her 40th birthday ceremony

The actress kicked off the celebration by sharing some pictures and video posts in advance as she wished herself well

Fans and colleagues in the industry were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday girl

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola is more than thankful to God for making her witness yet another birthday celebration in good health and peace of mind.

The actress activated her celebratory mood hours before her special day as she posted videos and pictures on Instagram while wishing herself a happy 40th birthday in advance.

Actress Allwell Ademola clocks 40 in style. Photo: @allwellademolaa

Source: Instagram

“From the cradle, I’ve learned to be grateful for life, family and now I’ve learned to number my days because it shows gratitude ..I won’t be ungrateful for relationships that got me better I would be plus 1 in a few hours and I am excited and grateful for life,” she wrote in a post.

See pictures and a video below:

On D-day, the celebrant penned positive words of affirmations over her life, emphasising the need for joy and love with each passing day.

See her birthday post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Omo olojo ibi Happy birthday to you ooo, Aseyi Samodun Loruko Jesu kristi "

omowunmi_dada said:

"Happy birthday sis. Another 35 looks super good on you."

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday beautiful sister of mine ag with sufficient blessings ma enjoy your day ❤️."

mhiz_zlatan said:

"Happiest birthday mom llnp ❤️❤️❤️I wish you all the very best in life keep being beautiful."

bigaunty4real said:

"Happy Birthday to you my forever 35 sweet sister, may you continue to enjoy the goodness and mercy of GOD forever in JESUS MIGHTY name. ."

Source: Legit.ng