Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has shared a few details about her renowned grandfather sir Adetokunbo Ademola

According to her, he was the longest serving Chief Justice of Nigeria and he had the highest National honour in Nigeria

She shared the only sad thing about him and what he wanted written on his tomb after he was long gone

Rotund actress Allwell Ademola has shared some interesting details about her late grandfather, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola who was a renowned figure in Nigeria.

According to the actress who clocked 40 a few years ago, her grandfather was one of the greatest legal luminaries in his days. He was the longest-serving Chief Justice of Nigeria in history.

He also founded the Nigerian Law School with his colleague, Teslim Elias, who succeeded him as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Allwell says Grandpa didn't write a memoir

In her writeup about the great man, Ademola noted that one of the saddest things about her grandpa's brilliant career is that he never wrote a memoir before his death.

Allwell Ademola added that when Sir Ademola was asked by a reporter about the epitaph he wanted to be written on his tombstone, he said "In humility, I came, in humility I left. I judged only as I saw".

Ademola says her grandpa rebelled against parent

The actress who released a song to mark her birthday said her grand pa went against his parents.

His parents wanted him to study medicine abut he went for law.

