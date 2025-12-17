Angela Okorie shared posts on her Instagram story aimed at some celebrities, though she didn’t name them

She mentioned that the people she was referring to are facing shame and disgrace while calling them out

Fans reacted to the post, identifying three people the actress had issues with a few months ago

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared posts on her Instagram story targeted at some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In one of her posts, Okorie accused someone of being a clout chaser and called them evil. She also claimed that the person is a blackmailer who has allegedly sent her chest to four people to enjoy.

Fans react to Angela Okorie's post about her colleagues, fans call Mercy Johnson, Regina Daniels and Doris Ogala. Photo credit@regian.daniles/@realmercyjohsnosn/@mma_oga/@relangelokorie

Source: Instagram

The actress further stated that the person has turned into a call-girl and added that people are rejecting them.

Angela Okorie also mentioned that some "yeyebrities" are disgracing themselves on social media and warned that more disgrace will follow as they continue to face consequences for their actions.

Angela Okorie share more about her colleagues

Continuing, Okorie referred to the people she was talking about as "useless" and "shameless," even calling them "iberiberism na water."

She also bragged about her faith in God, declaring that her God will fight for her because she stands by the truth. She encouraged her fans to ask her childhood friends about her commitment to truth.

Fans react to Angela Okorie's post

Reacting to the posts, fans of the actress challenged her to call out the people she was referring to by name.

Some fans pointed out that if it were Ruth Kadiri, she would have tagged the individuals directly in her posts.

However, a few fans speculated that the posts could be aimed at Doris Ogala, following her drama with Pastor Chris Okafor, while others mentioned Mercy Johnson and Regina Daniels due to their past feud with Okorie.

Recall that when Mercy Johnson had an issue with Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels also became involved in the drama.

See the Instagram post from Angela Okorie here:

What fans said about Angel Okorie

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below"

@curvybarby reacted:

"But funny how the three people that teamed up against her are just having serious issues of their own in just a little time."

@curvybarby commented:

"But funny how the three people that teamed up against her are just having serious issues of their own in just a little time."

@ indiana_beautyempire shared:

"Haunty mention name with your full chest naaa, wetin be all this confusion."

@frankiescentng_ wrote:

"If you can’t call her out with your full chest, madam please do not disturb us. We are busy preparing for Christmas."

@cellarrouge shared:

"Lol Lady Angie the saint, always jumping into everything."

Angela Okorie releases fresh claims about mercy Johnson

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Angela Okorie added fresh fuel to the fire with her new post about Mercy Johnson, while dragging Regina Daniels.

The actress, who was recently accused of trying to steal Ned Nwoko, posted another round of allegations online. This time, she made a claim about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s marriage, igniting massive reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng