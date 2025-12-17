One of Doris Ogala's alleged ex-sisters-in-law has opened up about her failed marriage

The actress had claimed that she told her husband she did not love him, yet he went ahead with their marriage

Fans were stunned by what the woman said and shared their observations about her brother

A woman who claims to be Doris Ogala's ex-sister-in-law has granted an interview about the actress in response to her claims about her brother.

Doris Ogala had alleged that she never loved her ex-husband and that he knew she was still in love with her former lover, Pastor Okafor. The actress also claimed that while still married, her husband allegedly used to beat her and force himself on her.

In reaction, the woman accused Doris of lying, stating that Doris was like a side chick to her brother.

She claimed that when one of the women her brother was dating became pregnant with twins, Doris saw the messages the lady sent to him and deleted them.

The woman further alleged that after deleting the messages, Doris threatened the lady to terminate the pregnancy, which she did.

The woman also claimed that Doris forced herself on her brother and insisted that he meet her family.

Woman shares more details about Doris Ogala's marriage

Sharing more details, the woman claimed that it was Doris Ogala and her family who secretly planned their traditional wedding, as none of her brother's family members were involved.

She added that they only sent an invitation to the family. The woman also alleged that while they were married, Doris Ogala was still reportedly dating a governor from the east, naming the state governor, and claimed he was one of the prominent leaders in the region.(Details in embed)

Additionally, Doris Ogala’s alleged ex-sister-in-law claimed that the actress told her ex-husband she wasn't ready to have children and asked him to wait for two years.

What fans said about Doris Ogala's ex-in-law's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as below:

"Social media no dey your blood but you are here."

@ obatare_akpofure shared:

"Which kind story be this, abeg una leave me, your brother self no good."

@ charmeyes15 wrote:

"What's really wrong with Doris and the ex husband is doing well."

@nikkybest52 shared:

"Even your bother na koromotor man."

@hypemccomic reacted:

"More reason never to towards any actress on settling down & if you must..make u carry out critical research to avoid all dis unnecessary shame & disgrace."

Izzy Ogbeide blast Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

