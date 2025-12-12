Williams Uchemba has come to the rescue of a widow who was treated unfairly by her late husband's family

An emotional video captured the moment the Nollywood star visited the widow's residence to hear her story

His generous gesture has stirred reactions from many Nigerians, as many applauded him

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Williams Uchemba, in a recent video, shared how God touched him to reach out to a widow identified as Mrs. Elizabeth.

According to Uchemba, the widow, who lost her husband fifteen years ago, was ejected from her home by her in-laws, alongside her children.

The in-laws not only evicted her from her husband's house but also took everything away from her.

Uchemba revealed she had to rely on frying bean cakes, popularly known as Akara in local parlance, to earn a living, making at least N1,000 per day, with three mouths to feed aside from herself.

The actor, who paid a visit to the widow's residence, shared how God had answered her prayers through him, as he gifted her the sum of N1 million.

The emotional video captured the widow rolling on the ground in a show of gratitude.

In the caption of the video, Williams Uchemba wrote,

"Try not to cry. Mrs. Elizabeth lost her husband 15 years ago, and her husband's people ejected her from the house and took everything. She was left all alone to fend for herself and her three girls. But today, God remembered her, heard her prayer, and asked us to come rescue her."

The video William Uchemba shared from his visit to the widow's residence is below:

Reactions as Williams Uchemba supports the widow

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens applauded the Nollywood actor, while others condemned the culture of families taking over properties from widows. Read the comments below:

elegant__tee commented:

"God bless uu."

janeugochi commented:

"I must mention that despite her condition, Mama is such a neat woman... Look how her dress, her bedsheets and even the bare concrete floor, all so neat... Such a precious woman."

ajboateng_charity_foundation reacted:

"Hmmm why are Africans still doing this? Eh can you imagine that these people are the same people that smiles with her when her husband was alive and immediately he died they showed her their true colors. God will always provide for widows no matter how bad their situation is. God keep you @williamsuchemba."

zinny_the_zion_writer wrote:

"Chai. I pray God blesses and increases you sir. Your pockets will never run dry and God will keep being proud of you in Jesus name Amen."

stephaineoge commented:

"It's important to marry into a lovely and God-fearing family. That's my prayer for every unmarried lady. God remembered Mama today. Welldone @williamsuchemba."

