Event planner Mina Orupabo has reportedly passed away after being shot while on her way to inspect a can event center

The entrepreneur was said to be in the company of her driver and another person, both of whom managed to escape unhurt

Speculation has surrounded her death, with friends and fans insisting that it was not a robbery but that she was targeted

The untimely demise of Port Harcourt event planner and founder of SpecialIb Ushers, Mina Orupabo, has been announced, leaving her friends and family in mourning.

According to reports, the businesswoman was on her way to inspect an event centre ahead of a job when the incident occurred.

Reactions as event planner Mina Orupabo passes away after being shot. Photo credit@minaorupabo

Source: Instagram

It happened in Port Harcourt, around Kingoliza Hall on Total Gospel Road, on Thursday, March 19th.

She was in the company of her driver and another person when she was shot six times and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

More details about Mina Orupabo

Reports stated that Orupabo passed away a few days after being taken to the hospital for her gunshot wounds.

Mina Orupabo's iPhone 17 and handbag were stolen at the scene. The woman who invited her for the job also reported that she could no longer access her Bolt app because her phone was taken during the attack.

Mina Orupabo's friends mourn her tragic passing. Photo credit@minaorupaop

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Mina’s death

Fans mourned the sad news, noting that the woman who invited Mina for the job should be investigated.

Many stated that the event planner was targeted and that the incident was not just a robbery. Others shared their experiences, saying they had to leave Port Harcourt due to the level of violence in the city.

Here is the Instagram post about Mina Orupabo below:

What fans said about Mina Orupabo's demise

Fans shared their thoughts about the late businesswoman. Here are comments below:

@debbie.not.deborah commented:

"This wasn’t a robbery; she was targeted. They should activate Find My Phone, because her killer must have known about her whereabouts either via call or chat. or through the person’s that were with her."

@kristinamichaels stated:

"Our car was stolen close to that area. Went to the police and was asked to pay 4 million Naira, one million for the police, and the remaining 3 million will be given to the criminal syndicate to release the car."

@nixlingerie shared:

"In this ph, it’s really, really easy to shoot someone and get away with it; everyone needs to be very careful about how they talk to people and how they associate with them."

@ziora_bosschic wrote:

"I left that time for a good reason. Ph is so unsafe, my God! Always in the news for the wrong reasons. May God save the innocent ones."

Actor Charles Okocha hit by a bullet.

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Charles Okocha was shot by a trigger-happy police officer who was in a celebratory mood.

According to reports, the officer fired his weapon at a wedding celebration in Nnewi, Anambra State. Okocha was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng