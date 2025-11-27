Fiona, the lover of DJ Cuppy's ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor, has opened up about their love life

In a book she released, she shared details about their daughter’s paternity and described how the boxer has been treating her

Fans were stunned by what she wrote and laughed at Taylor over the way he treated DJ Cuppy

Fiona Michelle, the lover and baby mama of DJ Cuppy’s ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor, generated reactions over what she wrote in her book, "Surviving a Love That Tried to Break Me."

A few months ago, Ryan Taylor taunted DJ Cuppy after unveiling his lover and their daughter.

Many questioned him because of the color of the little girl's skin, while others expressed relief that the disc jockey didn't end up as a baby mama.

Fiona had silenced critics of their relationship by flaunting her baby bump a few months ago while announcing that they were expecting their second child. However, fans were stunned to realize that their daughter does not belong to the boxer. In her book, Fiona revealed that Taylor is not the father of their daughter.

Fiona hints at ending relationship with Ryan Taylor

Also in the book, Fiona shared that she was struggling because she was heavily pregnant and added that Taylor no longer cares about their needs.

According to her, she was too drained to beg a man whose heart had already left. She stated that she had to plan her way out by moving back home and starting over.

The heavily pregnant woman also mentioned that Taylor had been withholding money from her and their daughter.

How fans reacted to Fiona post about her relationship

Fans of the mother to be shared their take about her book. They marvelled that she gave another man her daughter while asking for the father of the baby she is expecting. Here are comments below:

@eniola___sarah commented:

"Forgive Wetin? If reverse was the case, will you say the same thing? Abi I no sabi read again nii?"

@ken_n_yy said:

"So who's responsible for the new pregnancy now?"

@i_am_golden1 shared:

"Alexa play me 'party scatter."

@pep_lv stated:

"So why did you let him father a child that’s not his and expect him to make peace with it? Y’all effrontery is much".

@badgalci04 wrote:

"It’s no rocket science, we knew the child wasn’t biologically his . Durh?!!"

@uyee_bante commented:

"He is a good guy, he knew the baby wasnt his but still stayed."

@amysunshine30 wrote:

"Siri play me, e don happen."

