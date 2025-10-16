Actress Rita Edochie Provides Update on May, Yul, and Judy's Relationship Drama

Actress Rita Edochie, a known supporter of May, hinted at a victorious outcome against polygamy

The Nollywood actress's post has sparked speculations of a reunion between Yul and May Edochie

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie, on Thursday, October 16, returned to social media to provide a new update on May, Yul, and Judy Austin's relationship drama.

Recall that since Yul unveiled actress Judy Austin as his second wife, Rita has thrown her weight behind the actor's estranged wife May amid criticisms online.

Rita Edochie says there is no gain in polygamy. Credit: mayyuledochie/ritaedochie/yuledochie

In a recent post via her official Instagram page, Rita stated that nothing good ever comes out of polygamy.

Clapping back at people who criticised her for interfering in Yul and May's estranged marriage, said:

"I always say it: anyone who supported and is still supporting what happened to my great daughter Queen May Yul Edochie, check it out: those persons must be from a polygamous house or husband/wife snatchers; they are persons without conscience and ready to kill."

Rita also hinted at a victorious outcome, as she said:

"My kind advice is fight more dirty, oooo; because if you allow me to get this victory that is coming soonest, I swear you no go like see my remaining actions.

You still have a little time, oooo; better use it wisely. Nothing like karma when it's clearly stated all over you, and you are covering up by doing, 'cho cho cho' with your cohorts on the social media street just to deceive those who want to be deceived. I repeat: use the little time left wisely because e go hot wela for you from my end. Why is it that evil doers don't know God Almighty is the ultimate?" Please join me and keep thanking God Almighty because very soon we will go for thanksgiving," she added.

Rita Edochie hints at victorious outcome in fresh post. Credit: ritaedochie

Reactions Trail Rita Edochie's Update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared bold speculations. Read them below:

mamamezzeh said:

"Yul and Queen May will go back together. I have a dream about it and I told my daughter and friends. Yul will go to his family trust me."

quee_nsabin said:

"I see it all clearly in my dream. Judy austin uchechuku Muoghalu Obasi f!ghting a lost battle. I made a post about it and people didn’t believe . God himself is the force behind Maynation."

quee_nsabin said:

"The Edochies have finally stood up for their son. Yul has destroyed his beautiful family but his children needs their farher back. The Edochies need their soon and brother back. Yul needs his sanity. God should help him restore peace between him and Queen May so they can coparent as ex husband and ex wife. This all can only be possible if he is completely seperated from that de.mon and goes for delivance."

odibeze_maduka said:

"You think u re the only one waiting to give her hot. Mama chill she is definitely getting it from everyone. Just notify us and leave the rest

thelmabaloyinwamthombheni reacted:

"Our prayers are not in vain mama. We will continue to fight and pray for our queen.."

Rita Edochie fires at May's trolls

Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie slammed social media users trolling May.

She fired at people demanding that May remove Yul Edochie’s surname from her social media pages.

Rita blew hot, noting that May would never do such and will always bear the name.

