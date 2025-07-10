Nollywood actress and member of the Edochie family, Rita Edochie, has gone online to deal with those trolling May

The actress shared a lengthy post directed at social media users who have been asking May Edochie to drop her estranged husband's name

In light of this, she hurled insulting words at them while singing May Edochie’s praises, earning her accolades online

Nigerian online users have praised Rita Edochie for standing firmly behind May in the face of online trolls.

For a while now, May Edochie's name has been on the lips of everyone, especially after Yinka, Linc's ex-wife, accused her of sending her fans to attack her, which spiralled into a messy online drama.

Rita Edochie shares why May Edochie will not change her surname after divorce. Credit: @mayyuledochie, ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Recently, online trolls have been slamming May for refusing to drop Yul Edochie’s name despite being separated. This angered Rita Edochie, who went online to respond to the naysayers, adding that her name will remain May Yul Edochie even after her divorce from the actor.

Rita Edochie wrote:

"NDIALA NDIALA EVERYWHERE. HER NAME REMAINS QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE EVEN AFTER THE DIVORCE BECAUSE YOU DID NOT GIVE HER THE NAME . IWE WEGI OGA , MADAM SEE 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣OR BETTER STILL GO HUG🫂 TRANSFORMER 👌."

"H@TERS SLEEP WELL OOOO 😴 💤 😪 😌 😑 😫 BECAUSE THE NAME HAS COME TO STAY👌. WHY THIS SO MUCH H@TE ON SOMEONE THAT DOESN'T KNOW YOU EXIST ? OWELU ONYE MELU IBEYA BIKONU?"

"PRAY FOR YOUR OWN SUCCESS AND WITH GOD , YOU WILL DEFINITELY SHINE IN YOUR SEASON 👌. BE HAPPY FOR WHO GOD ALMIGHTY HAS BLESSED FOR YOURS TO COME TOO."

See the post below:

Rita Edochie slams trolls over May, reactions

Read some reactions below:

@officialblessingnwankwo1 said:

"Queen May has GRACE. Love her, hate her, it doesn't stop her from beng blessed."

@meetyou8120 said:

"Queen May Yul Edochie will never change her name, 20yrs marriage is not 20days. If her name is not affecting your future kindly face your front. She didn't leave her marriage, it was her husband who left the marriage to marry Mr obasi wife. Go tell Mr obasi wife to remove the edochie name from her name."

@veevogee said:

"Na this kind sister Inlaw I want. No be fly- away Peter, fly- away Paul. She woke up and chose v!olence 😂😂😂. I stand with you ma 😂😂."

@iam_jenny.chi said:

"No be the same Yul-Edochie Judy dey answer? Why Judy never make am since they said the name carry Grace?"

Rita Edochie replies trolls who slammed May Edochie over her estranged husband's name. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

@nwanyiomamooo said:

"👏👏👏👏. I like you because of your command of English language. You write well Ada nne. Nwa Nnukwu."

@shantelbaby_ said:

"This woman daughter in law go dey enjoy 😂."

@blackdiamondhottest said:

"Omo everyone low key want this kind of mother inlaw & sister inlaw on their side! She’s not shaken by the noise, lies & propaganda, she knows when best to reply 😂 Mummy Rita of the most high 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Rita Edochie brags about May Edochie

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, actress Rita Edochie reacted to the new Range Rover that influencer May Edochie bought.

May had posted the beautiful white car online and Rita thanked God for giving May the grace to win and smile despite her challenges,

She also spoke about how God's grace upon May's head won't give her enemies a chance, and her post sparked exciting reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng