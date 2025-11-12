Actor Tayo Orimoro made a video accusing Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assault while working on her set

In the clip, he shared evidence of his bleeding mouth, while Peggy responded to his call-out

She also shared evidence showing how Taye allegedly assaulted her driver and narrated what happened

Nollywood actor Taye Orimoro and his colleague Peggy Ovire have made allegations of assault against each other following their work on a movie set.

Taye was invited to Ovire’s movie location, and at some point, when it was getting too late, he stated that he wanted to go home.

In his recording, Taye was seen speaking with some people who prevented him from leaving, while he continued to challenge them to give him his car keys so he could leave.

In another video, he showed the injury to his mouth, with his teeth bleeding.

Peggy Ovire reacts to Taye Orimoro's allegation

Reacting to Taye’s allegations, Peggy, the producer of the movie Orimoro was working on, shared several posts on her Instagram story to explain what transpired on set.

According to her, the production manager had asked Taye for more time to wrap up the work for the day, but he refused and got physical with him.

Peggy claimed that Taye assaulted her driver because the driver was in possession of the actor’s car key.

She shared a video showing her driver bleeding from his ear and with a bite mark on his arm. She alleged that Taye was responsible for the injuries to her driver.

Peggy Ovire further explained that when she arrived at the scene, she tried to mediate and took the car key from Taye, but later returned it to him. Taye then drove off after making his video.

The actress, who sparked divorce rumors a few months ago, added that after seeing the wounds on her driver, she drove to the gate of the estate and asked that Taye be prevented from leaving the location.

In sharing more about her relationship with Orimoro, the actress, who was defended by her husband months ago, noted that she has always been good to Orimoro, as they have worked together on several projects in the past.

How fans reacted to the videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@ zii_plus shared:

"Instead of settling the issue it’s trend that she is worried about….the way you were calm despite the gang up is amazing."

@seleye_fubara said:

"Why would you stop an actor from leaving? Jesus Christ and he wasn’t even feeling well on this set o. Taye I’m so sorry that this happened to you."

@godwin_nnadiekwe shared:

"This is bad. How did we get here?"

@stannze commented

"What is all this now? An actor should never be forced to shoot. No."

