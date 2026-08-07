WAEC 2026: Nigerian Lady Posts Result of Her Younger Brother Who's a Science Student
- Miss Kenny, a Nigerian lady on X, shared her younger brother Emoghene Emmanuel Akpeme's WAEC result, which showed outstanding grades across all nine subjects
- The science student recorded impressive scores including three A1s in Civic Education, Agricultural Science, and Chemistry
- The result quickly attracted attention online, with many users celebrating the young man's academic performance
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A Nigerian lady known on X as Miss Kenny has shared the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result of her younger brother, Emoghene Emmanuel Akpeme.
The result showed an impressive set of grades across nine subjects that has drawn widespread admiration online.
Science Student Trends Over WAEC Result
The science student sat for the WAEC examination and returned a result that reflects strong academic performance, recording no grade below a C5 across all subjects.
Emoghene earned three A1 grades in Civic Education, Agricultural Science, and Chemistry. He followed those up with four B-range scores: B2 in Biology and Animal Husbandry, and B3 in both English Language and General Mathematics. His remaining subjects, Geography and Physics, came in at B3 and C5 respectively.
Emoghene Emmanuel's Full WAEC Result
The full breakdown of his result is as follows:
- Geography: B3
- Civic Education: A1
- English Language: B3
- General Mathematics: B3
- Agricultural Science: A1
- Biology: B2
- Chemistry: A1
- Physics: C5
- Animal Husbandry: B2
The result is particularly notable given the widely discussed challenges Nigerian students face in core science subjects, with Chemistry and Biology standing out as areas where many candidates historically struggle to attain distinction grades.
See the post below:
Science student displays his WAEC result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.
His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.