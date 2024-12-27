Actor Frederick Leonard has shared what he does to inquisitive people, who drop comments on his wife's page

In his post, he called them some unprintable names and shared his frustration on how social media give such people power

Leonard also noted that he was still reading her comments and was taking actions as he deemed necessary

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard seemed not yet satisfied with the way critics have been trolling his wife over her Christmas picture.

Legit.ng had reported that Peggy Ovire, wife of the actor, had shared her Christmas picture and fans reacted because her husband was not in the photo.

In his post, Leonard disclosed that he doesn't suffer fools gladly. He takes action immediately by blocking such people.

The movie star labelled such people disturbing his wife, zombies, idiots, and fools.

Frederick Leonard shares number of people blocked

Also in his post, the moviemaker, who marked his wife's birthday months ago, mentioned that he has blocked 50 people, and he was still reading comments to block more people.

Actor Leonard wondered how social media had given people the false idea that they were entitled to every information about celebrities and their life.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Leonard's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@nkaysheila:

"Mummy in the kitchen cooking rice...daddy in the parlour blocking fools. Do you, bro."

@bene_bren:

"He’s got anger issues for real. Why must he be the one to block followers on her phone."

@_iamsheila__:

"People will leave all their family problems and go and unleash their frustrations on stranger’s pages on line."

@mystizinny:

"This man is a walking Red Sea. Always angry"

@judybesthairempire:

"And those he called ediot will still go and watch there movie, it's well."

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"These people are humans, you people should take it easy with things you say."

@firstgradefairly:

"I don’t envy Peggy."

@rosythrone:

"Celebs are humans with feelings too. Focus on your family problems and not them."

@everything_by_rosie:

"So u control her social media too?You just proved dem right."

@nzubechiii:

"I love how he’s the one doing the blasting for he’s wife, for supportive husband, some fans really go extreme in showcasing their stupidity."

@estherzainaboseni:

"I thought we all loved him what changed?"

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Freddy

