Tope Alabi has turned 55, and her family threw a lavish party to celebrate her, with a video of the event surfacing online

In the clip, she received a Lexus SUV from her husband, and her reaction after seeing it quickly trended

She and her husband shared a warm hug as he handed her the key, and fans flooded the video with reactions

Gospel singer Tope Alabi recently turned 55, and she hosted a lovely party to celebrate her new age.

A video of the event surfaced online, sparking reactions among her fans. In the clip, the music star, who had also celebrated her husband’s 50th birthday a few months ago, received a Lexus SUV from him.

She was visibly surprised when she saw the jeep, which was decorated with a red ribbon and covered with a drape to keep it a surprise until the big reveal.

After seeing her gift, Tope Alabi went down on her knees to express her gratitude to her husband.

In the video, after the Yes and Amen crooner had seen her new car, her husband walked over and handed her the key.

They shared a warm hug, and Tope Alabi thanked him for the gift. She screamed, "Oh my God!" as she touched her new car, and fireworks lit up the sky.

She shielded her eyes from the fireworks, smiling sweetly at the gesture. As she tried to hide from the fireworks, her husband held onto her to prevent her from falling, and he also supported her when she went on her knees to thank him for the gift.

Reacting to the video, fans of the singer who celebrated her late colleague a few months ago congratulated Tope Alabi, saying the gift was well deserved.

Some fans teased singles, noting that Tope Alabi married a younger man, while advising others not to wait too long for their “mates” before getting married.

Reaction have trailed the video of Tope Alabi at her 55th birthday. The way she behaved and reacted after she saw her gift were discussed by fans. Here are comments below:

@mr_okiks shared:

"Awwwwwwn. Congratulations my mama."

@rettyhiddy_ shared:

"Well deserved."

@bluebell_koko commented:

"This is my first time seeing her husband."

@kemisolamii__ wrote:

"Mummy went down on her knees."

@ oluwafunmi729 commented:

"Under ground make una no fight, everywhere go contain everybody, congratulations ma."

@ola_amakinde wrote:

"She found love with someone younger, aunty keep looking for your mate."

