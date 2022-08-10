Popular Nigerian actor Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe is now the owner of a new Benz courtesy of MC Oluomo

The former NURTW chairman was spotted in a video waling with the actor who went wild with joy after sighting his car

Oluomo's gift to the actor has sparked different reactions on social media as many say the gesture has a reason

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ebun Oloyede popularly called Olaiya Igwe is the recent beneficiary of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo's benevolence.

Oluomo's son King West took to his Instagram story channel to share a video of the emotional moment his father gifted the actor a new Benz.

The video seemed to be the aftermath of a meeting among Oluomo, Olaiya Igwe, and some other people.

The actor ane the men walked out towards a car and Olaiya let out a sharp cry on realizing the new car he was pushed to was his.

After recovering from the surprise, a suddenly bare-footed Olaiya ran to catch up with Oluomo, fell to the floor in prostration and rolled around.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to the video

mc_comedianapple_:

"Congratulations ❤️ and God bless the giver."

nikeolanite:

"Very funny man. He interprets his roles so well❤️

lammychicfoods:

"Happy for you ,congratulations."

labod_o3:

"You think it’s free…. My friend start APC campaign jor "

officialmultibliz:

"Election is at the corner."

dumebiblog:

"Na dem dey spoil Lagos. Zero congratulations for you "

inntreatshaven:

"It's good if he doesn't want anything in return❤️❤️❤️"

sokoh_official:

"Tinubu just got another ambassador "

privatehomelessons:

"Them don start oo, we no go still vote them, even if they gift us bread of life, APC, PDP dead on arrival."

Olaiya Igwe blows hot in heated exchange with a Nigerian American man

Popular Yoruba actors like Adebayo Salami, Jide Kosoko, Madam Saje, among others, trended on different social media for throwing their weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the name callings from some people on social media, veteran actor Olaiya Igwe in a phone conversation with a Nigerian in America named Lekan Ogunyemi, declared he is a Yoruba man and would not leave Tinubu to support another candidate from another tribe.

He said he would be ungrateful not to support the husband of a woman who came to his rescue when it was needed.

