A mum has criticised Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko's handling of his marital crisis with one of his wives, Regina Daniels

In a video that made the rounds a few days ago, Regina accused Nwoko of domestic violence, and he reacted by alleging that she is addicted to drugs and alcohol

The woman described Nwoko's reaction as weak, and suggested a better way he would have addressed the incident to the public

A Nigerian mum, Doyinsola A. Ilori, has condemned Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko's reaction to Regina Daniels' allegation of domestic violence labelled against him.

Nwoko had released a statement on social media, accusing Regina, his wife, of damaging his properties and being addicted to drugs and alcohol.

A mum says Ned Nwoko should have handled the situation better. Photo Credit: Doyinsola A. Ilori, Instagram/@regina.daniels

Source: Facebook

Mum shares what Nwoko would have done

Weighing in on the couple's marital crisis, Doyinsola, in a Facebook post, opined that Regina might have not begun taking drugs if she found joy in Nwoko.

According to Doyinsola, Nwoko should have stood by his wife and offered her support instead of trying to exonerate himself, and throw her under the bus.

She expected that Nwoko would have informed the public that Regina was getting the help that she needed and that he would be by her side, unlike what he put out on social media.

While noting that Nwoko's reaction made him appear as a weakling, she equally blamed Regina's mum for her daughter's ordeal. The woman's post partly read:

"...This is my point, the whole shenanigan should not have made SM.

"Even Neds response.

"Instead of his response, trying to exonerate himself, he should have been seen in support, perhaps at a medical facility getting Reggy help, only telling us, she is getting the help she needs and he will be by her side to see her through the rough period. That would have been a better one for the optics. He should not write to throw her out as a bad wife and mother, hooked on drvgs.

"Ned telling the world she refused to go to rehab confirms two things to me, he's a nonchalant àgbàyà and or is not a real man. A man with that many number of women should not be that weak.

"My guess is that, Regina wasn't prepared for a time that she'd not be his only favorite. I blame her mother for that. That is the story for another day.

"Polygamy is a highly level game, that you need an experienced, mature person to guide you through in. Her mom failed her there."

A woman faults Ned Nwoko's handling of his martial crisis. Photo Credit: Doyinsola A. Ilori, Instagram/@regina.daniels

Source: Facebook

Regina Daniels: Mum's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mum's advice below:

Olu Bolawole said:

"What she was going through is enough to give her mental health issues. She's not allowed to pursue anything, and he refused to set her up, this shows the man just wants to control her with money forever, kò dára bẹ o. I really don't blame the man, I blame the girl who want a quick rise to wealth, at least she was not doing badly in nollywood before."

Princess Tejumade Adeleke said:

"That girl is absolutely lonely in that marriage. She's young and needs more than money, but the man can only offer her money."

Bolanle Taiwo said:

"Mummy werey gbaaa ni Iya Omo yen ma. What does a girl of 18years know about marriage talk more of polygamy? The girl was not prepared and the mother that supposed to be her guide dey do nonsense. I don't know whether to pity the girl but shame on Rita. The girl was too vuln.r.able abeg. I pray she come out of this gbogbo wahala 🙏."

Oloye Badejo Adedeji said:

"Ma'am,

"This is deep and thoughtful.

"May almighty God continue to replenish your knowledge and may your ink never dry ma.

"You're beautiful ma!!!"

Adeyinka Mariam said:

"Just reading dis now aunty. Hunmmmm trauma , loneliness nd money connected d rich to bad friends nd bad friends connected them to bad habits."

Edu Saheed Adewale said:

"I must say i love how you write ma.....Its always like an intesting novel that you wont want to drop until you get to the last word."

Abimbola Kolajo said:

"Does the mother care about her from the onset?? Capital NO…. Iya ngba life ni using her daughter…"

Man who met Regina Daniels' father speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had opened up on his encounter with Regina Daniels' father.

According to the man, he had met Regina's father, Jude Ojegwu, in Abuja, whom he described as a lawyer and a gentleman. The man, however, noted that he couldn't say the same about Regina's mother, Rita.

He further advised that people should maintain self-respect even if they are below the economic radar, noting that money is not the ultimate key to a happy home.

Source: Legit.ng