GehGeh has also reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels crying about domestic violence in her marriage

In the clip, GehGeh shared advice with his fans regarding polygamy and the institution of marriage as a whole

He also emphasized that the actress's words came from a place of pain and regret about her life

Nigerian influencer Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GehGeh, has joined other celebrities in reacting to the viral video of Regina Daniels crying about the violence in her marriage.

The movie star sparked widespread attention a few days ago when she tearfully expressed her frustration with the abuse she was enduring in Ned Nwoko's house.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, GehGeh pointed out that Regina Daniels' cry came from a place of pain and regret.

He added that the actress was regretting not marrying someone her own age. GehGeh also cautioned people to be mindful of what they wish for, noting that not everything that glitters is gold.

He further emphasized that people rarely share their sad moments on social media and explained that the viral video of Regina Daniels wasn’t posted by her, but by someone else.

GehGeh warned his followers against enviously tagging along with others' success, as they may not know the struggles those individuals are facing.

GehGeh speaks about polygamy over Regina Daniels' video

In the video, GehGeh advised his fans that both the rich and the poor are experiencing pain.

He suggested that polygamy might be a better choice, as it ensures that when one woman leaves, others will remain. Referring to Regina’s situation, he pointed out that while the actress has faced criticism, the man has moved on because he has other wives.

The content creator further predicted that in the next ten years, the concept of marriage might fade, but polygamy would continue to offer people peace of mind.

It is worth noting that self-proclaimed relationship expert Blessing CEO also responded to the viral video of Regina Daniels.

See the video here:

What fans said about GehGeh's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of GehGeh. Here are comments below:

@iammarvee_ shared:

"Omo she must not leave that man oooo because the last time i checked we all agreed is better to cry in a lambo than to be happy in keke."

@kudos_confidence commented:

"There's tears in both old and young,rich and poor, it's all about personality,fate,luck and grace, choose wisely."

@slim_oyin reacted:

"There are women who married their age mates but don't have a say in the house, It's not by marrying age mate or rich man."

@nohpheesat stated:

"You fit still marry poor man make una get marital problemss real."

@iam_stephanie_k said:

"That's why she always run to her family and so close to them cos they give her so much joy and respect."



@mc_akonuche shared:

"I used to talk about marriage a lot when I was single thinking that I know what I was saying. It was all in my instinct. Now that I’m married, they no born me well to put mouth for marital affairs. Experience is the best teacher. I wish them well oooo."

@olayimartha wrote:

"I will marry once and marry right.Amen."

