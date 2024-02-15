Kunle Remi and Tiwi, his wife have marked their first Valentine's Day as a couple in a romantic way

The actor shared some of the fun moments they had together while they celebrated and how they renewed their vows

In one of the videos, the actor cooked for her and romantically called her over to have breakfast with him

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has warmed the hearts of people with some of the Valentine's Day videos he posted on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had married his partner, Tiwi, in a flamboyant ceremony. Most of his colleagues were in attendance as they displayed love and affection.

Reminiscing on their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Remi shared some of their fun videos. In one of the recordings, the actor made breakfast for Tiwi who once warned ladies to stay away from her man. He romantically called her to come eat with him.

Kunle Remi shares clips of his first Valentine as a married man. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding

Kunle Remi repeats vow to wife

In another clip, Remi was seen renewing his vow to his wife as they wore matching denim.

Tiwi became emotional at some point and she cried like a baby while Remi was saying his wow. Some people were sitting down to watch them display their love.

Kunle Remi and wife dance together

In another clip, the two love birds thrilled fans with their dance steps and matching white attire.

While they were chatting, Kunle Remi reminded her how she covered him when his trouser tore during their wedding.

See the videos here:

How fans reacted to the videos

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

Kunle Remi writes Femi Otedola

Legit.ng had reported that Remi had penned an appreciation message to his wife's uncle, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

He said he and his wife were happy to have him in their corner.

The actor thanked Otedola for his trust and sincere counsel.

Source: Legit.ng