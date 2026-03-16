Olakunle Churchill's Mother's Day message has continued to make waves on social media over how he chose to celebrate it

The businessman penned a tribute to his mother while ignoring the mothers of his children, including his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

Churchill also responded to a curious fan who questioned his decision to celebrate his mother over his wife and ex-wife

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has further sparked reactions with his response to a curious fan over how he chose to celebrate Mother's Day in 2026.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Sunday, March 15, 2026, Churchill joined in the Mother's Day celebration. He, however, caused a stir after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute that many believe carried a subtle message by celebrating his mother.

Curious fan questions Olakunle Churchill regarding his Mother's Day message. Credit: rosymeurer/tontolet/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

“Happy Mother’s Day to my precious mum. I thank God for the gift of your life. May the Almighty continue to strengthen you with divine health, surround you with His unfailing mercy, and crown your days with peace and joy," he wrote in part.

However, what caught the attention of many social media users was that his tribute focused solely on his mother, as he did not mention his wife, Rosy Meurer, or his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, both of whom are mothers of his children.

Reacting, a curious fan took to the comment section like many others to ask the businessman:

"Why didn't you celebrate your wife and your ex?"

Responding, Churchill said,

"Help me celebrate them."

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh captured the attention after sharing a heartfelt Mother’s Day message dedicated to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In an emotional video, the actress-turned-evangelist expressed gratitude to Churchill for his role in her journey as a mother.

A screenshot of the exchange between Olakunle Churchill and a fan about his Mother's Day message is below:

Olakunle Churchill responds to fan who asked why he celebrated only his mum. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill replies fan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded the business' response. Read them below:

cherry2kut said:

"I like as you post only your mother. Make everybody go post their mama 😍 Peace must reign."

ayinkejt reacted:

"Happy mother's day to Andre's grandma to we love you more than now."

iamakuuu1 said:

"Happy mothers day to mummy You haven’t wished yourself wife @rosymeurer yet Sir, pls don’t let a stranger play u the second time Sir, pls be guided."

chi_chi_baby03 commented:

"Just post all the women that have children for you and say “happy Mother’s Day to the mothers of my children”. Acknowledge them all, they are all mothers."

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng previously reported that Rosy Meurer responded to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill was troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

This came after Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday. Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggested she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng