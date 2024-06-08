A video of actor Dele Odule with Juju musician Ebenezer Obey at an event recently reemerged online

Dele Odule, who is a veteran in the Yoruba movie industry, was seen falling flat on stage to pay respect to Ebenezer Obey

The actor's humble gesture has stirred up singer Ayra Starr's handshake experience with King Sunny Ade

Nollywood actor Dele Odule has warmed hearts with his display of respect for veteran Juju singer Ebenezer Obey.

An old video from an event in Ibadan, Oyo state, recently resurfaced on social media, and it has left people talking about Ayra Starr's experience with King Sunny Ade.

Dele Odule, a veteran in Nollywood, was seen falling flat on stage to pay obeisance to an elderly Ebenezer Obey.

Dele Odule gives Ebenezer Obey bundle of cash. Credit: @deleodule

Source: Instagram

After rising to his feet, Odule, who posed for pictures with the Juju musician, placed a bundle of cash beside Obey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch trending video of Dele Odule with Ebenezer Obey below:

People react as Dele Odule prostrates to Ebenezer Obey

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

tunisky:

"The skimpy skirt girl AYRA STARR left the comment section."

Roughdiamond_04:

"All na eye service, if he was richer he won’t prostrate the way he just did."

yinkz_01:

"Normally, if person senior you with 5yrs and above, d way and manner you tend to respect them ehn…. Although that was then not in this dispensation where a 19yrs old girl stretches her hand to shake a 70yrs old man and uncles him uncle in the long run."

eboadeleke:

"After all the respect he still dropped something for elder's welfare. Anyone who does this in our culture will benefit from the blessings of our forefathers and will definitely go far."

TheKayodeBadmus:

"Dele Odule is in his mid 60s and one of the seniors in Yoruba Nollywood yet he understands that eni aba laba ni baba. Chief Commander is 82."

drealhorllar:

"We should be blaming our modern day parents."

Dele Odule attains legendary status

Dele Odule has paid his dues in the industry, with his career dating back as far as 35 years.

The actor, who celebrated 61 in 2022, took fans and colleagues down memory lane with a throwback photo before he got his big break as a movie star.

The photo was taken in 1988 with a young Odule, a theatreman to the core, smiling heartily.

Source: Legit.ng