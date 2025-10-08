Controversial relationship expert Blessing, CEO, shows up online with unexpected news about her relationship

It is now public knowledge that the self-acclaimed relationship therapist was engaged to celebrity auto dealer, IVD

However, there has been a shocking twist as she announced them, igniting reactions from online users

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing CEO has gone online to announce that she’s back on the streets.

CEO noted in a fresh post that she was single again, generating shock in the media space. Recall that Blessing CEO had been in a relationship with auto dealer IVD for some months, and they were even engaged.

Blessing CEO says she's single again, back on streets. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

They love-bombed each other and engaged in PDA from time to time. Blessing CEO’s latest post triggered multiple reactions online, as it comes just a few months after their supposed holiday in Doha.

She had tried on wedding dresses and was supposed to get officially married pretty soon. The lady has not told online users what happened to what she was building with IVD, but fans are eagerly waiting.

She wrote online:

"Public service Announcements. I am now single. Thank you. Back to the street 🙏Public Service announcement. Officially ending the content creation between us. Thanks for the love and engagement. Back to my controversy love is not for me 🙏. Officially selling the ring or giving it out. Thanks for all your support 🙏Na to cover the tattoo for my neck with flower 😒."

See here post here:

See another post here:

Netizens react as Blessing CEO claims she's single

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@augustawilfredd said:

"You want to end something with someone and still posted both you together 😂😂😂. Keep whining us 😂😂."

@oma_for_short said:

"You never ready to enter street back😂😂😂 if you ready we go know, why you still wear ring 😂😂😂😂."

@victoria_ene11 said:

"Mama na lie ooo, no try me abeg. This your relationship wey I been dey use am console myself? You no go run me street like this abeg😭😭😭😭."

@chiwang_tv said:

"We the single ones dont need you Abeg ooo go back to our man Abeg he is doing a grate job Abeg ❤️❤️❤️."

@tifeh_proteins said:

"I know say nah play 😂😂 abeg one better person should share or buy me a data 🙏😩."

@homeessentialliquidwash said:

"Remove the profile picture first,then I'll believe you. Lover girl😂😂😂."

Blessing CEO claims she has split from IVD. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

@foreverjoco said:

"You think say we be small pikin? so all the kisses and touchy touchy na content too?😂."

@nwigweannastecia said:

"Blessing CEO want to whine us but we know go panic."

@gteezah_glow_empire said:

"Make una pour me water guy 🥺All my millions."

@nonyelum_chy said:

"What about the Knacking, I mean the ezigbo otu olara gi 😂 the first."

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Source: Legit.ng