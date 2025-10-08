Actor Dele Odule trended on social media following a series of heartfelt posts he shared on his page

In one of the posts, Dele Odule wrote about being left by a mystery individual who had made him feel special

The Nollywood actor's posts have sparked speculations on social media about heartbreak, with netizens asking questions

Popular Yoruba actor Dele Odule has left people talking following a series of cryptic posts he shared about heartbreak.

In a post he shared on his official Instagram page in September, Dele Odule wrote about being abandoned by a mystery individual who had made him feel special.

"Leaving me is okay, people leave all the time, I'm used to it. What hurts is, when you made me so special one day and the next day I was so unwanted," he wrote.

Earlier in October, Dele Odule wrote another post:

"The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, the right one will find you in pieces and lead you to peace."

On October 4, the Yoruba actor hinted that the mystery individual attempted to return to him. He, however, stated that he would never let anyone make him feel that he was not enough.

"After you've said the meanest things, you now come back to tell me you never meant it, you're MEAN but I'll crush your ego with silence. I will never allow anyone to make me feel that I'm not enough. Enjoy your weekend, my people," he wrote.

A post Dele Odule shared on his Instagram page is below:

Speculations trail Dele Odule's posts

The actor's posts have surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, as netizens made bold speculations. Some claimed the actor suffered heartbreak, while others stated that he was betrayed by someone close to him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

TomiwaTegbe said:

"Pa Dele Odule is the most unproblematic person, you people have no home training and conscience breaking daddy’s heart like that."

folastag said:

"I relate with whatever Sir Dele Odule is going through like mad. Don’t back down sir, you are a Star."

hardeydoyings00 said:

"Grey hair will not save you from eating breakfast… breakfast coming at night.."

societylovesDnw wrote:

"Nigerian daddy dey chop breafast too? I thought they know it all?"

Bawonex24 commented:

"Baba eyes red once breakfast no be anybody mate she even make baba Dey say he feel unwanted."

ManlikeLupe said:

"women wicked bro even after living for this long he never experience this type of breakfast before."

dndwealth said:

"Daddy don go date gen z, the babe break hin heart Baba kon day lament for ig."

Dele Odule prostrates for Obey

Legit.ng also reported that Dele Odule warmed hearts with his display of respect for veteran musician Ebenezer Obey.

A clip captured the moment Odule fell flat on stage to pay obeisance to an Obey at an event.

"All na eye service, if he was richer he won’t prostrate the way he just did," a netizen said.

