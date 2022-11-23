Veteran Yoruba actor Dele Odule clocks a new age on Wednesday, November 23, and it is a big deal for him

Dele Odule shared a lovely picture of him in a white outfit as he expressed gratitude to God over his new age

Top celebrities in the movie industry, as well as fans and well-wishers, have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to him

Nollywood actor Dele Odule is celebrating his 61st birthday on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In a lengthy post via his Instagram page, the veteran actor expressed gratitude to his creator for making him witness a new year.

Dele Odule shares new picture to mark birthday. Credit: @deleodule

The actor also prayed to God to give him the grace to live a worthy life.

An extract from his post read:

“My father, my father, today marks another year that you sent me to this world through Abel and Anike Odule. You've been a wonderful father for where I am today. I never knew it could be me.

Thank you lord for making me a symbol of relevance. I know you will grant me more years of fruitful existence and I also know you will take me when it pleases you. Give me the grace to live a worthy life.”

See the post below:

Nollywood stars, fans celebrate Dele Odule at 61

See some of the messages below:

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday uncle Dele, may ur days be long, and ur bones strong. More Grace sir ❤️."

gabbylucciii

"Live long in good health Uncle D ."

afolashadeomodesire_yosibi:

"Happy birthday to you sir."

dayoamusa:

"Happy Birthday Iba Eni ❤️❤️❤️."

adeolufunsho:

"Hear and hear God sir, your glory will never be refered to as lost, it will be renewed every morning as long as you live IJN Amen."

koffithaguru:

"May your new year bring more bliss and blessings baami. We ni rindin niyo ."

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday to you sir."

Dele Odule shares epic pictures with Yinka Quadri and Ogogo

Dele Odule left people talking on social media after he shared a legendary throwback photo with his colleagues.

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of a younger version of himself, Yinka Quadri and Alhaji Taiwo Hassan.

The actor also stated that he is grateful for great friends, life and gave all glory to God.

