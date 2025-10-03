Saheed Esu has shared an unpleasant encounter with actress Wumi Toriola while they were working together

The moviemaker was a guest on Jeff Owolewa's podcast, where he spoke about the actress

The interview sparked mixed reactions, with many sharing their observations about the actress as well

Lawal Saheed Ayinla, better known as Saheed Esu, has opened up about his experience with actress Wumi Toriola amid her behavior towards Afeez Owo.

Esu was a guest on Jeff Owolewa's podcast, Unscripted with Jeff Owolewa, where he discussed the movie industry.

Saheed Esu's fans react to his interview about Wumi Toriola. Photo credit@saheedesu/@wunmitoriola

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Esu revealed that Wumi was once on his movie set playing a role when she began raining curses and saying many unprintable things about him.

According to him, while they were shooting, Wumi was supposed to change outfits but was just sitting down. He said he politely asked her to change so they could continue filming, but she demanded money for lunch, which he gave her—N5000.

However, Wumi, who had recently shared a lovely video of her son, still didn't move. Esu mentioned that he asked her again so they could wrap up the second scene.

Reacting, Esu claimed that Wumi flared up, began insulting him, and mocking his career. Despite this, Esu said he didn’t take it personally but remained calm and tried to talk to Wumi.

Fans advise Wumi Toriola after Saheed Esu's interview. Photo credit@wunmitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola involves Saheed’s proteges

Despite his efforts to calm her down, Esu stated that Wunmi continued to abuse him, and his manager and his students had to intervene.

They lashed out at the actress, and the situation escalated, resulting in the glass of her car being broken. Esu further explained that a lady also dragged and pushed the actress, who later went to her car and left in anger, leaving her driver behind.

It is worth noting that a few weeks ago, Wunmi Toriola reacted to an interview in which Afeez Owo compared her to his wife, Mide.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Saheed Esu's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the interview. Here are comments below:

@realtaiwo5 commented:

"Wunmi bad character anybody wey use u as role model should be flog na only u dey Yoruba industry why be say na only people dey talk about."

@atommy33 stated:

"No real love among these people.And wumi should also know how to control her ego."

@covmerc_ng shared:

"Every time Wunmi! At this point I think she really need to caution herself."

@meenahs_teesandmore wrote:

"The writeup is not adding. She started cursing you because you politely asked her to stand up. Bro talk weytin you self talk."

@donagold9 said:

"She’s too proud I don’t really like her like that."

Wumi Toriola warns movie director over role

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress didn't spare the director of a film she featured in recently.

The both had a heated exchange and argument because of the nature of the scene she was told to act in. She shouted at the man and shared what she was not comfortable with.

The clip went viral and got many social media users rolling with laughter, with some praising her bluntness.

Source: Legit.ng