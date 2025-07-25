Iyabo Ojo has traveled to Canada to meet her daughter, Priscilla, and shared a heartwarming video upon arriving at the airport

In the clip, she gushed over herself and revealed the new name she wants her fans to call her, sharing the excitement of this new chapter in her life

Many fans were elated to see that Priscilla has finally become a mother, with many sharing their joy and thoughts about the growing family

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating the exciting news of her daughter, Priscilla's pregnancy, as she shared some hints in a recent post.

Just hours earlier, Priscilla had announced she was expecting, posting pictures of her pregnancy scan, which sparked a flood of congratulatory messages from fans.

Iyabo Ojo seen at the airport going to Canada. Photo credit@its.priscy/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham, known as Over Sabi Aunty, also shared her joy about the good news

Giving a hint that Priscilla has already put to bed in a video that has been making the rounds online, Iyabo Ojo revealed she was the “latest grandmother” and expressed how alluring she felt.

The mother of two was seen at the airport, jetting out to Canada to visit her daughter.

Fans pray for iyabo Ojo's daughter over pregnancy. Photo credit@iyaboojfespris

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Fans were quick to congratulate her, praising the grace of God at work in her family.

Many fans also speculated that Priscilla Ojo had already become a mother, and offered prayers for the newborn and her parents.

Additionally, a video surfaced showing Priscilla being warmly welcomed at the Canadian airport by Lola Alao, further fuelling excitement about the growing family.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's video

Netizens were filled with joy after seeing the video. Many who had preempted that Priscilla had put to bed shared what they believe and prayed for the new parents. Here are comments below:

@good_life2016 shared:

"Iyabo look at the grace of the great goodness that God has done for you, no court order, no police and no distraction. Be yourself God is fighting for you."

@alexandrabuoro commented:

"Congratulations will never cease in our homes In Jesus Name, Amen."

@opal_essentials commented:

"May our children make us proud the way its.priscy has made iyaboojofespris Congratulations again latest grandma."

@mca2bois shared:

"Grace da'z spelt in capital letters. Jaye lo latest grandma."

@kemmynimies said:

"Watching this gives me goosebumps. I am super happy for this family."

@tollybabe_mo wrote:

"Why striking resemblance with Fatima ."

@rukky0506 reacted:

"Person wey don reach Canada already. Dey fire prayer. I just love her."

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng