The season 10 edition of BBNaija has kicked off in grand style with the unveiling of housemates

One of the contestants, Mide, described herself as a stubborn child who ran away from her father and never looked back

Fans reacted after watching the video, sharing their thoughts on Mide and her self-description

The season 10 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, tagged Certified, has kicked off, with many fans eagerly anticipating the show.

Viewers were introduced to the new housemates, who made their debut in grand style, complete with dramatic twists.

Mide Iretioluwa, warns hearts in new video. Photo credit@gotvng

Source: Instagram

One of the housemates is Ayomiide Iretioluwa, a 23-year-old lady who is ready to take the show by storm.

Mide describes herself in style

In a video making the rounds, Mide was seen introducing herself. According to her, she is a heartbreaker who is smart, pretty, and a true Lagos babe.

Mide noted that she is ready to flirt as she makes her debut on the show. She added that she is a full package and is ready to dare anyone on the show.

The new housemate confidently bragged that she has the looks and is very authentic.

Fans excited to meet Mide Iretioluwa. Photo credit@gotvng

Source: Instagram

Mide speaks about her father

Further sharing, Mide mentioned that she is a stubborn child. She revealed that she fought with her father a few years ago and left the house without looking back.

The 23-year-old also shared that her dream is to set up her mother's business. Her mother sells food, and Mide hopes to put her in a better place if she wins the competition.

Recall that in 2024, BBNaija's No Loose Guard edition was won by KellyRae Sulee, who shared the house with his fellow housemates.

Many celebrated KellyRae's victory, with everyone speaking glowingly about him and his wife, who was also a contestant on the show.

See the Instagram video:

How fans reacted to Mide's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Mide introducing herself to her fans as she storms the BBNaija house in style. Here are comments below:

@Balogun02744094 shared:

"Bad child . This girls fit dey lie."

@swt_baddie25 commented:

"Okay na heart breaker they should get ready."

@uronly.ibm shared:

"BBNAIJA don start again? Another 3 month of wahala in Nigeria."

@Omotoyobola wrote:

"Be like say na rebel full this season oo, or is that the theme."

@the_blessed_ivy said:

"Y’all see how they’ll break her heart in the house. I will laugh tire., we go see later."

@adefunkehannah reacted:

"Heart breaker ? We shall see. I hope she known what sis putting herself into."

Kellyrae speaks about winning

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reasons for saying such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng