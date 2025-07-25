Toyin Abraham has reacted to the exciting news that Iyabo Ojo will soon be a grandmother, following the unveiling of her daughter Priscilla's baby bump

Priscilla, who recently got married in a lavish ceremony both in Nigeria and Tanzania, has been celebrated by many

Fans were thrilled to see Toyin's heartfelt reaction, praising her support for both the couple and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, popularly known as "Over Sabi Aunty," has joined her colleague Iyabo Ojo in reacting to the joyous news of Iyabo's daughter, Priscilla, being pregnant.

Priscilla, who got married in lavish ceremonies both in Nigeria and Tanzania a few months ago, announced that she is soon to be a mother.

In a heartfelt post on her social media, Priscilla shared the scan result of her pregnancy, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages.

In her post, Toyin Abraham expressed how overwhelming the joy was, jokingly stating that if fans saw her swimming in the Third Mainland Bridge, it would be because of how she was feeling, and urged them not to worry.

Toyin Abraham shares her new name

Toyin Abraham, sharing in the excitement, also updated her followers, stating that while she was previously known as "Over Sabi Aunty," she now preferred to be called "Over Sabi Aunty Aunty Aunty," celebrating Priscilla's upcoming journey into motherhood.

The movie star had previously supported Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla during their wedding celebrations, both in Nigeria and abroad, showering Priscilla with prayers.

Fans noted that Toyin had once mentioned that Priscilla would return to Nigeria with her "bundle of joy," and she spoke glowingly about the couple in a recent interview.

The support and love shown by Toyin Abraham for her colleague and her daughter have delighted fans, who continue to congratulate the growing family.

Reactions trail the post about Priscilla Ojo'

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by Toyin Abraham about Priscilla and her husband. Many congratulated her and showered prayer for the young couple. A few more also spoke well about the mother of the pregnant lady. Here are comments below:

@adetolaashogbon6347 shared:

"You have said it when never she coming back to greet us she coming with ar baby congratulations to them."

@misturafolasade4 said:

"Haaa r the real pricy second mum."

@its.mikkie.domina wrote:

"Oversabi Grand-Aunty duties loading. We cant wait to see her bundel of joy."

@misturafolasade4 stated:

"Haaa you are the real pricy second mum. I am so happy foe you. You joy will be full."

@ope_yemy stated:

"We know. Congratulations to you ."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

