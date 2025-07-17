Lizzy Anjorin has once again raised eyebrows after sharing a post celebrating her 5th wedding anniversary

The actress-turned-entrepreneur shared a lengthy post about marriage, but instead, ended up dragging Iyabo Ojo

Her post has attracted mixed reactions from online users, who shared their thoughts about her actions

Nigerian social media users have shared their thoughts on a new controversial post by Lizzy Anjorin.

The actress shared videos and photos with her husband, Lateef Lawal, as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

However, while speaking about marriage, Lizzy turned things around and made it all about Iyabo Ojo. She made allegations about how Iyabo Ojo had lied to her about Dino Melaye’s proposal after her wedding.

Anjorin also claimed that Iyabo Ojo came to her home at midnight with armed men in an attempt to kidnap her.

In conclusion, Lizzy placed heavy curses on Iyabo Ojo and her children, stating that she has made their lives miserable and restless for her children.

Lizzy wrote:

"2020–2025. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO ME AND MY CROWN. DEAR IYABO OJO, MARRIAGE IS ABOUT KINDNESS AND LOYALTY. IT’S NOT ABOUT DESTRUCTION BUT ABOUT BUILDING TOGETHER. MARRIAGE ISN’T ABOUT PRESSURING YOUR PARTNER WITH WORLDLY DEMANDS; IT’S ABOUT GIVING THEM A SECOND CHANCE TO BECOME A BETTER VERSION OF THEMSELVES."

"A GOOD MARRIAGE ISN’T ABOUT TEARING A FAMILY DOWN; IT’S ABOUT LOVING AND BUILDING A FAMILY TOGETHER. ALLEGEDLY: 1,IYABO OJO , I STILL REMEMBER HOW YOU RANDOMLY CALLED ME, CLAIMING SENATOR MELAYE GAVE YOU A DIAMOND WEDDING RING SHORTLY AFTER MY WEDDING. I NEVER KNEW YOU LIED TO ME. WHAT WAS YOUR PURPOSE IN FABRICATING STORIES ABOUT THAT DIAMOND RING? TO DO WHAT ?GANGAN."

"I CAN BOLDLY TELL THE WORLD THAT SINCE I OFFICIALLY MARRIED MY HUSBAND, YOU’VE MADE LIFE UNBEARABLE FOR YOURSELF AND YOUR CHILDREN. YOU HIRED FOLA TO RECORD MY HUSBAND’S PRIVATE MOMENTS. YOU AND FOLA FORGED A DEATH CERTIFICATE, USING IT FOR DONATIONS AND FACEBOOK MONETIZATION SCAMS."

See the full post below:

Reactions as Lizzy celebrates anniversary, slams Iyabo

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ceolumineeofficial said:

"Happy wedding anniversary, my woman❤️❤️."

@twelve21cakes_event said:

"Happy wedding anniversary to my fav and her king 😍😍😍."

@odunsifoluso said:

"Happy wedding Anniversary to omo Anjorin, Aya Alhaji Lawal."

@omololar76 said:

"If she use the effort she use to type all this nonsense abiut iyabo to pray for her marriage and peace of mind it will go a long way walai,but no she choose to still mention iyabo praises and left her marriage anniversary make God no kpai you before the 10 years anniversary as you dey take live your life so yeyemesho 😂."

@imtiwatope said:

"The same set of people that said NM bully mohbad are in comment section bully lawel family God will judge you all 🙌 If what your favorite did to Yeyemasho is good May are children see someone like her in is marriage Amen Amen."

@nikemiii_ said:

"Wetin concern iyabo with your anniversary??"

@olumio said:

"Happy wedding anniversary. This woman might be saying the truth and people might not believe it and it could be another persons disguising as Iyabo Ojo who knows. Aye fele. But anyway Lizzy God will give you peace and victory over whoever is disturbing your peace. God bless your home."

@yethyhair_nd_prestige_wig said:

"This matter don pass matter Wey anybody fit settle ooo ahhh 😯."

@rianatbello said:

"Se dandan ni Ko marry ni,since you marry dat man you never have peace,pray for inner peace and stop all dis nonsense."

Iyabo Ojo exposes more in heated feud

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the online spat between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin heated up as the actress come forward with more details.

The actress had earlier shared a video of Lizzy speaking about her, asking the public to hold Iyabo responsible if anything happens to her family.

In a new video, Iyabo expressed her displeasure, and Lizzy Anjorin has released another video to counter her.

