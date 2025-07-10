Nigerian actress Empress Njamah trended online after she shared a video of a man proposing to her

The movie star was spotted with a man who knelt and opened his intentions towards her amid family and friends

The Nollywood diva was overwhelmed by the situation and went on to share how she felt about it, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah made headlines after she rejected a marriage proposal in a video.

In a video released on her Instagram page, the actress was seen rejecting a marriage proposal from a male friend.

In the video, the man reveals that he pleaded to God, who answered his prayers and sent Empress his way.

“I prayed to God and He answered me and brought you my way. Will you marry me?”

Speaking up, Empress pointed out that he overlooked the fact that he tossed it in front of his friends and family, whom she admires.

She went on to say how humiliated she is that a man of his calibre would go on his knees for her, yet she is still fascinated.

“I am so emotional right now, but I have to speak. You actually omitted the fact that you threw this in front of your friends and family. I respect them so much, and I am overwhelmed. I didn’t expect that it would happen so soon. Coming from the king of Abuja, for you to go on your knees, to do this for me and at the end of the day, I said I am not interested”.

Njamah explained in her caption that she said no because friends do not marry. Late Ada Ameh's pal went on to say that it's better that they were friends rather than lovers.

“AND I SAID NOOOOO 💔💔💔💔. SAID NO TO MY GEE. GEE NO DEY MARRY GEE, BETTER FRIENDS THAN LOVERS. @moralmore KING OF ABUJA MY GEE..WE MOVEEEEE. @paulvicks101 see watin your proposal don cause ohh.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Empress Njamah’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

qutejay said:

"Wahalurrrrrr 😀😀😀😀 Are you aware you said YES on Facebook??? 😄😄🙆‍♀️ 🏃

yomicasual said:

"They are already planning your wedding on Facebook o!!!! 😂😂😂."

uche7520 said:

"Aunty empress please we don’t do Gee over here 😂you better go back and say yes to that proposal 😂."

patrafj222 said:

"E no concern me oooooo I don sell Asoibi finish I noo fit refund deir money again 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

ese_bestman said:

"My Gee can sweettttt🦋 My own Gee nor dey play with me ooo,my prayer be say make E nor go dey get feelings for me ooo,because E go pain me no jokes 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

big__somi said:

"Even though…… congratulations!!!! It’s my sincere prayer for you. You have a pure heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

callme_cicidiamond said:

"I was already screaming 😱 .Still u gonna marry right when the time comes ma'am."

ambassador_godswill_miracle said:

"Aunty Empee we don't do that here 😢😩,Are you actually aware that I wasted my awww right now 🥺🥺. Nevertheless,you will marry once and marry right sweet soul 😍."

kelechiosuagwu4 said:

"You go hear am for Facebook now now 😀😀😀 empress finally said yes Congratulations to her and her odogwu husband."

Empress Njamah appreciates friends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress sent an appreciation message to those who stood by her amid her trending saga with her ex-fiancé.

Empress in a video wore a smile on her face as she said she's alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom.

Many of the actress’ fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to applaud her while sending goodwill messages to her.

