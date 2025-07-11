Nigerian content creator and influencer, Sabinus, is celebrating his sister's amazing feat as she gets called to the bar

The creator went online to share his joy with his followers, adding that they now have a lawyer in the family

Sabinus also shared that his sister is the first lawyer in the family and told his fans what he plans to do going forward

Nigerians have celebrated with Sabinus' family as his younger sister gets called to the bar, making history as the first lawyer in their family.

The proud brother shared the uplifting news via his official social media page, where he posted a picture of Hachi in her full gown.

Sabinus shares funny caption as he celebrates his younger sister's historical achievement.

Hachi looked stunning in her photoshoot, prompting fans to comment on her beauty. Meanwhile, her brother, Sabinus, in his usual funny way, informed people to avoid him now that his sister is a lawyer.

Sabinus wrote in his caption:

"Congratulations to my baby sister @hachi_menum First Barrister In The Family 😎😎F.H. EJEKWU ESQ LL.B (Hons) B.L (Hons). BARRISTER AND SOLICITOR OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC. As I no fit do my own lawyer atleast I don train one so that all of una wey de find my trouble I don ready 🏃‍♀️🤣Forget that last slide. @iamnasboi avoid me o I don get lawyer."

See the post below:

Fans celebs celebrate Sabinu's sister

Read some reactions below:

@comedian_daniboy said:

"The lawww, Watin be that for the end 😂."

@hachi_menum said:

"Thank you everyone for your kind words,I do appreciate 😊❤️."

@mc_filosopher said:

"Congrats learned colleague."

@gucciversegram said:

"Was the last slide necessary!??😂."

@chinecherem___ said:

"She’s the second barrister in the family…na sabinus be number 1 😂🔥🙌."

@a.luxury_autos_ said:

"Last last na two lawyers dey the family😂 Congratulations to your Sister & your family ❤️🔥🙌."

Sabinus shares funny caption as he celebrates his younger sister's historical achievement.

@dheecodah_ said:

"Big ting 🍾 Congrats to her! May she thrive in her field 💜🥂."

@prettymamah__ said:

"Congratulations but the last slide 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 who come the lawyer 😂."

@comedian_mckoko said:

"You done get level now anybody way wan put body na Court go end am 🧑‍⚖️ 😂😂."

@wiz_shotit said:

"Weda them like am or not sabinus na lawyer 😂."

@odogwu_godpaid said:

"Hello everyone the last side is our honorable barrister #Ikpeazu. Or you can call him barrister #Ikpama… 😂😂😂😂😂."

@ovona4wigs said:

"😂 na you I go employ to help me deal with those who are looking for my trouble .. congratulations 🍾🎊."

@official_winnyberry said:

"Congratulations 🎉 Asaaa the last slide na who be that 🤣😂 charge and bail."

@jabulaniii_ said:

"It’s the last slide for me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. BTW congratulations to your pretty baby sister 🥰🥰."

@kingsonofficial1 said:

"Before she became a lawyer you’ve already been called to bar🌝."

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Meanwhile, Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he shared the false news about the skit maker.

Sabinus expressed his displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

