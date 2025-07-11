May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has shared a post addressing the reactions he has been receiving from the actress's fans

In the post, he explained how he has supported May in fighting her case and how he has helped her fans uncover the truth behind the situation

However, the post sparked a divided reaction among fans, some responded with harsh criticism and clapbacks, others urged Ugwuonye not to quit

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer representing May Edochie, has expressed his frustration with how the actress's fans, known as May Nation, have been treating him.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared his grievances about the offensive comments he has received regarding his involvement in May's case.

May Edochie's lawyer shares hi feat. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@dpaorganization

Source: Instagram

At one point, Ugwuonye considered seeking May's permission to quit the case due to the attacks, but he ultimately decided against it, feeling that such a move would be too drastic.

Lawyer shares his contribution to May's case

Ugwuonye made it clear that he has always stood firm against polygamy and those who boast about it. He recounted how, after May sought his help, he confronted Yul Edochie about his interview and the bride price issue, aiming to shed light on the situation.

Despite facing abuse from Yul's and his second wife's supporters, he remained steadfast in his support for May.

May Edochie's lawyer send message to fans. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The lawyer also highlighted that some individuals behind May Nation were working to hinder her legal process.

He shared that he was the one who exposed that Yul and Judy denied their marriage in official court documents, referring to themselves as "skit makers."

Ugwuonye further emphasized that if he were to withdraw from the case, May might struggle to find someone with his unique approach, as Nigeria's best law firms cannot replace his firm, DPA, which he described as more of a justice management organization than just a law firm.

Ugwuonye's ongoing defense of May Edochie

Emeka Ugwuonye has remained vocal in his defense of May Edochie, previously urging the public to support her.

Recently, he also spoke out against Yinka's onslaught on May, reiterating his commitment to seeing the case through despite the challenge.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to lawyer's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans below:

@therealjessyblue2 shared:

"Please sir don’t withdraw,just keep supporting May. We appreciate your support."

@tracymagara said:

"Just focus on your case and let MayNation be. Don't devide us plz."

@yinka_yul_edochie wrote:

"Ok we have had you but please stop explaining’ we don’t need any explanations’ just leave Maynation’s alone that’s all we ask from you ‘ help us to catch chi’s Jenney and Benjack on Facebook."

@kdo4581 commented:

mbiyaaimee ot make sense when you start attacking same fans that has stood by May since inception of this saga. These are the people that prevent people putting her down. Without her fans people like Judy, yinka and many other would have tarnish her image."

@mbiyaaimee reacted:

"If Maynation did something wrong, you should tell one of the page in private and we would have consider but coming out to drag one of us, you are and still wrong sir."

@helenogbonna1 stated:

"dpa sir I appeal you keep off discussion about queen May court case or fan for now. Please talk about something. Ever since Yul born Storm and announce it has been from wahala to another. Let's be guided sir."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng