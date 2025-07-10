May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has responded to the recent attacks faced by Iyabo Ojo

The actress's office was recently targeted, resulting in a fire outbreak, and her daughter shared a threatening letter her mother received

Following Ugwuonye's statement about Ojo's ordeal, fans have rallied in support, offering prayers for the actress

Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer handling May Edochie's case, has addressed the ongoing struggles of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

The actress's office was recently engulfed by fire, and a threatening letter she received surfaced online shortly after. Additionally, a video of prophecy by Bright the Seer about Ojo and her family also made its way online, with many urging celebrities to take the seer's warnings seriously.

May Edochie's lawyer share plan for Iyabo Ojo. Photo credsit@iyabooojfespris/@dpaorganization

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the actress's ordeal, Ugwuonye revealed that a well-wisher had reached out to him, though he did not disclose the person's identity.\

According to the informant, Ojo has been under attack because of her efforts to uncover the truth behind the tragic circumstances surrounding late artist Mohbad, who is believed to have fallen victim to foul play.

He further explained that Ojo's trolling and bullying stem from her role in seeking justice for actor Baba Ijesha, who was convicted for the abuse of a minor.

Lawyer Ugwuonye emphasized that Ojo is facing intense social media hatred due to her stance against injustice.

He warned that if such hardships are the consequence of doing what is right, it would set a dangerous precedent. He expressed concern that others in similar situations might hesitate to fight for justice, fearing they could become targets as well.

May Edochie's lawyer's post about Iyabo Ojo trends. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

May Edochie's lawyer shares plan for Iyabo

Ugwuonye also mentioned that a protest against Ojo was being planned, according to the person who reached out to him. However, he made it clear that he cannot assist the actress unless she directly contacts him.

He explained that his past experiences have shown that stepping into a case without the victim’s consent often leads to misunderstandings, and for him to help, the victim must be actively involved.

Emeka Ugwuonye has consistently supported his clients, including May Edochie, and shared updates on the legal matters surrounding her and Yul Edochie.

Recently, he also addressed the issues with Yinka, Linc Edochie’s ex-lover, in relation to his client, May

How fans reacted to May's lawyer's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by May Edochie's lawyer. Here are comments about it below:

@Bless Doxa shared:

"Lord help her and protect her and her family in Jesus name, and may she reach out very to DPA for help soon."

@Okike Goddy wrote:

"It could be as a result of power surge."

@Duncan Olanike Rhoda commented:

"Tell Iyabo Ojo to say the truth."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng