Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu, aka Joseph The Dreamer, survived a ghastly accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A shocking video showed the actor bleeding and lying helplessly on the ground as rescue efforts intensified

Multiple fatalities reported as netizens mourn the dead, pray for Odira’s recovery, and call for safer roads

Nollywood actor and content creator, Odira Nwobu, widely known for his comic skits under the alias Joseph The Dreamer, has reportedly survived a ghastly motor accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Wednesday, left several people injured and, sadly, others dead, according to eyewitness reports.

A now-viral video from the accident scene showed Odira lying on the roadside, drenched in blood as passersby tried to rescue him from the wreckage.

Actor Odira Nwobu involved in a car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan road. Photos: @odiranwobu/IG.

Source: Instagram

The disturbing clip, believed to have been filmed moments after the crash, captured the actor moaning in pain, clearly disoriented, as people desperately called for medical help. Some bystanders were seen praying, while others made efforts to get him and others to the hospital.

Sources said that Nollywood star and a few survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital, though the identities and conditions of other victims remain unconfirmed as of press time.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be officially confirmed by authorities, but social media users speculate that reckless driving and excessive speeding may have contributed to the incident.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Odira's accident:

The video sparked a wave of emotional reactions online, particularly from fans who expressed shock and heartbreak over the actor's condition. Many users also mourned the unnamed victims who reportedly lost their lives in the crash.

@ugfidelis said:

"Omg. God please protect our going out and coming in, in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

@ebychytoo wrote:

"Ahhhhh.. God please take control. There shall be no more loss!"

@oluchukwu________ shared:

"May we never be found dead or injured in search of our daily bread."

@linus_grace52 added:

"Chai, condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Amend your ways o, no one knows when it comes knocking."

@joycefray9 commented:

"Omg! I hope he recovers from this. My prayers go out to him, so happy he’s alive."

@babyboynuel reflected:

"I’ve been in his shoes before. Ever since then, I hardly speed above 40. Y’all need to reduce your urge for speed. Regret is worse than caution."

@jennykross_01 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. May God grant healing to the survivors and rest to the departed."

@official_pato247 shared:

"Speed and carelessness are killing dreams daily on that expressway. May Odira recover fully."

Actor Odira Nwobu was one of the survivors from the crash. Photo: @odiranwobu/IG

Source: Instagram

