Popular hair entrepreneur and fashionista, Chioma Ikokwu, has continued to make impressive fashion statements

The style enthusiast who is part of the Real Housewives of Lagos cast has been serving some major looks of recent

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the memorable times she gave fans wedding look inspiration

If there is one thing certain about Chioma Goodhair, it is the fact that she always leaves heads turning in whatever outfits she steps out in.

The fashionista has rocked some stylish wedding looks. Photo credit: @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

Real name Chioma Ikokwu, the co-owner of Good Hair enterprise has been dazzling fans with her impeccable sense of style for years now.

Currently a cast member of The Real Housewives Of Lagos, Chioma has been serving major looks back to back.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six looks that are perfect wedding guests ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. Chioma Goodhair in Bui Fabrics

While it is often advised that a lady shouldn't wear white to a wedding unless requested by the bride, this is undoubtedly a look.

Here, Chioma sports a long-sleeved maxi dress with frills infused at the sides and front.

She accessorised with a floral headpiece, matching bag and a pair of pretty shoes.

2. Chioma Goodhair in Matopeda Atelier

Here, the fashionista and hair boss puts her curves on display in this intricately-designed lace dress.

The dress which features fringe detailing keeps her figure snatched in a corset bodice design.

She goes for something a bit dramatic with a sunny floral fascinator and a multicoloured purse.

3. Chioma Goodhair in pink attire

For the campaign shoot of RHOL, Chioma matches outfits with the other cast members in a blush pink dress.

With her gele tied in a tall design, Chioma is dripping in elegance in this floor-length dress with a train.

This is certainly one way to make a statement!

4. Chioma Goodhair in Veekee James

Even in ankara ensembles, Chioma owns her style and this time is no different. Here, she rocks a gorgeous yellow and blue ankara dress with a thigh-high opening.

The dress features a corset bodice and a floor-length train.

5. Chioma Goodhair in Somo By Somo

Chioma stands tall and radiant in this gorgeous green and black number.

With the sleeves made of dramatic ruffles, the bodice features dark appliques and a skin tone sheer fabric.

The bottom part of the dress, however, is made in a floor-length mermaid shape to flatter her curves.

6. Chioma Goodhair in Sue Manuell

Even at a burial, Chioma makes sure to keep things pretty classy. This green and black look is all shades of gorgeous.

The look features an illusion mono strap design with a dramatic slit at the front showing off her flawless skin.

These are certainly some of the perfect outfits that will have one turning heads effortlessly!

