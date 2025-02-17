Entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, is known for her exotic fashion tastes and she wowed her fans again

She rocked a classy traditional outfit that exposed the upper part of her body and gave fans a style inspiration

The fashionista, who is actress Iyabo Ojo's close friend, noted that her attire was for a wedding, and social media users shared their thoughts about her look

Entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu gave her fans some fashion goals as she rocked a dazzling outfit at a wedding.

Chioma Goodhair glows in her attire at a wedding. Image credit: @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of her glamorous attire, which accentuated her curves. The gorgeous lady slayed with elegant jewellery and makeup.

In a video shared on Instagram, her upper body parts glowed in her attire and gave baddies a run for their money.

Fashion designer Amy Aghomi made Chioma's attire. Some of her previous clients include singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and actress Sharon Ooja.

Chioma Goodhair's fashion taste

Fans hailed her look and noted that she never misses it. Aside from showing off her love for classy designs, she exudes opulence with her magnificent looks.

The hair entrepreneur often makes the news for her fashion taste and close friendship with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

One thing Chioma and Iyabo have in common is their exquisite designs and fans are looking forward to their outfits at Iyabo's daughter Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

See Chioma's outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Chioma Goodhair's dazzling outfit

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Chioma Goodhair's gorgeous outfit.

@mercynamutowe commented:

"One thing Chioma will do is show up."

@jenneh.areola reacted:

"Stunning as always. I can only imagine your outfit at JP's traditional wedding in April......chai."

@edithokoye0096 commented:

"Unproblematic Queen. Always in her lane."

@nikkie_hairsandmore noted:

"Only one Chioma good hair."

@bonita_splendida stated:

"At this point I don’t know what will you dress at Priscilla wedding"

@chimachymes commented:

"Gorgeous is an understatement."

@niya_marie reacted:

"She is so beautiful she looks like @porsha4real."

Mixed reactions trail Chioma Goodhair's look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Goodhair got social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, the fashion icon and hair entrepreneur was seen dressed in a mermaid-inspired design by Weizdhurm Franklyn.

While many of her fans flooded her comment section with compliments, there were those who were unimpressed.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng