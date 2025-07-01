Linc Edochie’s estranged lover, Yinka Theisen, has publicly called out veteran actress Rita Edochie

In a post that has gone viral, Yinka accused Mrs Edochie of spreading lies and bullying her online

The abroad based woman went on to threaten to expose private matters if Rita continues the alleged harassment

Yinka Theisen, the estranged lover of actor Linc Edochie, has surfaced online days after the online spat she had with May Edochie’s fans.

The abroad based woman came forward to accuse Linc’s aunt Rita Edochie of online bullying and cooking up lies with her name.

Linc Edochie’s ex-lover calls out Rita Edochie. Credit: @lincedochie, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

In a harshly written social media post, Yinka cautioned Rita against meddling in her private affairs, especially when it comes to her split from Rita's in-law, Linc Edochie.

She underlined that despite her best efforts to maintain her composure, Rita's persistent behaviour had driven her over the edge.

“Rita Edochie you are too old to write lies about me. You should be ashamed of yourself. Unfortunately unlike you I was brought up properly so I will not post thin that will embarrass a man I professed lov for.

"Stop catching clout your are too old f this. Take care of your health! I will warn you for the last time. Don't take my sweet nature for granted. Be warned!!! If I hear anything from you again, I will publish somethings for the whole world to see. Enough of bullying me!”

See her post below:

Linc Edochie’s ex-lover trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realtruthlover said:

"She don komot from under the bus😹😂😹😹🤣 if you dare come for mama Rita we go throw you inside the river this time around granny."

stella.chika.5 said:

"Linc chop you clean mouth 😂, Yuless turned Ara nwanyi Asaba to baby making machine . Both of yall share many things in common, the one paining yall is that ‘yall will NEVER 👎 be accepted by the Edochie’s 🤭. Eyah…kpele granny shrinkus."

olori81811 wrote:

"Mega Grandma is back from under the bus 🚌 😂😂😂 this rejection pained her 😂😂😂😂."

dandloff1 said:

"The man you professed love for? You mean the same man that dumped you like the liability you're? Yinka go and take care of your health, and stop bullying people."

angelauwaekwe said:

"I thought she said she has taken a break from social media, that woman na wahala promax."

bond__builders said:

"People who really know her said she won't stop...here we go again...she really thinks she can threaten mama Rita? Well, waiting for the next post about Uncle Leo cos according to you, "he said nasty things about you"

d_yankee_queen said:

"People who knows her said, she will never stop and here she is proving them right, i know for sure she will come back to drag the Edochies, she will never rest until she drag them."

Linc Edochie’s ex Yinka Theisen accuses Rita Edochie of bullying. Credit: @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yinka's threatening messages to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

