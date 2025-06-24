Pete Edochie has broken his silence about AI-made videos of him advertising medical products

The veteran actor, who expressed his displeasure, warned people against abusing the grace he carries

Despite being advised to take legal action, Pete Edochie chose to address the situation

Popular Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, in a recent video released on Monday, June 23, addressed the AI-made videos of him advertising medical products.

Pete, who was dragged over his sons, Yul and Linc's second marriages, detailed how a lawyer advised him to take legal action after showing him videos made with AI advertising medical products.

Pete Edochie speaks out against AI-generated videos of him advertising medical products.

In the video, Pete stated that he has not advertised any medical products recently as he urged people not to abuse the grace he carries.

Expressing his displeasure, Pete also asked people to let him be, as he advised against abusing the grace God has given to him.

"A lawyer rushed into my house and said Pete go to court, this must make you a millionaire, in fact a billionaire, he showed me where I was being used for an advert and I was rushed to a hospital where one certain doctor saved my life and all that. I was like what is all this nonsense for. I thank God that I have integrity and credibility, I have not advertise any drug for God knows how many years but people have come to show me where I am advertising BP drugs , drug for strokes, Please I am not enjoying it but I am not going to court but please don't abuse the grace that the almighty has given to me, if you want me to advertise something for you come and meet me let us discuss. Using AI to mess me up, I don't like it, people have done this for so long," he said.

Pete Edochie warns against abusing his reputation in new video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Esther Nwachukwu aka Esther Sky called out Pete Edochie as she urged him to call his family to order.

Esther also advised Yul's estranged wife May to drop his surname to have peace.

The video of Pete Edochie speaking against AI-made video of him advertising medical products is below:

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's video

Some netizens, in reactions to the videos, advised the veteran actor to take legal action. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

adakarl1 reacted:

"Daddy we will go to court on your behalf oh , they must past."

mhizz_bb_1 reacted:

"Sir Pete is a peaceful man.....God bless you sir."

ebyuty reacted:

"You guys should leave our legend alone he’s a peaceful man."

emmyokoduwa reacted:

"Daddy Say Don’t Use Ai To Mess Me Up."

onyijoychike reacted:

"Chai! I am touched by the way he spoke. You guys should leave this man alone."

sarah.okosun said:

"Make una leave big daddy alone na ....let him enjoy his old age in peace ......daddy has not had issues with anyone in the longest ...y all this."

Pete Edochie celebrates his first son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebration for the Edochies as Pete's first son, Leo, marked his 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26.

Pete simply shared a picture of his first son and added a short message that read, "Happy birthday Son."

Yul also joined his father in celebrating his elder brother as he recalled his experiences with Leo.

